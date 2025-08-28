S&P Global Offerings
28 August 2025
Discover how Ford is evolving in their approach by betting on automotive innovations like unicastings, the assembly tree, and more.
Ford is reimagining vehicle production with its Universal EV project, introducing innovative manufacturing techniques like "unicastings" and the assembly tree. Targeting a younger, eco-conscious audience, the automaker aims to streamline production and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.
How cars are built, and the concept of the moving assembly line, are culturally ingrained in the automotive manufacturing industry. Every so often, however, automakers look to reinvent the process. Ford is the latest in a long line of companies attempting to push auto innovations forward.
Electrification, rising vehicle prices, the influence of Tesla, and strong competition from Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in digital features are set to bring another era of change and automotive innovations.
Against this backdrop, Ford unveiled details of its fabled “skunkworks” project earlier this month, including the Universal EV concept. While light on product imagery, the reveal focused heavily on how the company plans to change the business of building cars.
Ford is reshaping its manufacturing strategy with the Universal EV platform. As a legacy original equipment manufacturer, it marks a noticeable shift for them as they introduce cutting-edge processes that challenge century-old production norms. From “unicastings” to modular assembly, the company is prioritizing efficiency, flexibility, and software integration to stay competitive in the EV era.
Despite industry concerns regarding the megacastings trend — centering on investment costs, wastage volume if the casting is not right the first time, and post-accident repair costs — Ford has decided to embrace the approach under the name “unicastings.” Ford has calculated that the benefits of fewer parts leading to a simplified manufacturing process outweigh the downsides.
Those benefits manifest in Ford’s proposed new manufacturing process, which signals a shift away from the single and sequential vehicle manufacturing line that Henry Ford himself popularized in the early 1900s.
Dubbed by Ford as the “assembly tree,” it is a three-pronged process whereby the front, middle and rear of the vehicle are assembled in separate areas before marriage in a single area. It is similar to Tesla’s “unboxed” process, which the company has showcased in recent years and positioned as a key part of its original sub-$30,000 car strategy.
Ford’s assembly tree will save 40% of assembly time compared to the current Escape. It signals a major shift in automotive manufacturing industry trends, where flexibility and speed are increasingly prioritized.
While the assembly tree saves 40% of assembly time, total process savings are reduced to 15% by more vertical integration.
By moving to modular assembly, Ford will bring more work in-house. This increased vertical integration has been a factor in the rise of mainland Chinese OEMs, most famously BYD, and has regained popularity as it permits OEMs to have better quality control and more cost transparency.
Ford expects a 15% speed improvement as its assembly tree approach reshapes production.
Vehicles built on the Universal EV platform will be Ford’s first software-defined vehicles (SDVs). With over-the-air updates and decoupled hardware and software, this opens Ford to a world of chargeable apps and upgrades.
Key to the SDV is the shift to a zonal E/E architecture, which Ford has said results in a 1.3-km shorter wiring harness that is also 10 kg lighter. Not only does this architecture go partway to making a path for the SDV, but it also addresses a concern of CEO Jim Farley dating back to early comparisons of Tesla models with the Mustang Mach-E. In 2023, Farley said, “We did not know that our wiring harness for Mach-E was 1.6 kilometers longer than it needed to be … it was 70 pounds (31 kilograms) heavier … costing us an extra $300 in battery.”
The Universal EV vehicles will utilize LFP batteries, which were dismissed by European and US automakers for a long time as not being especially suited for light vehicles. That was until LFPs underpinned the surge in mainland China’s thriving electric vehicle industry. Ford’s investment in the US manufacture of LFP batteries has been trailing for a while, with its last announcement in February 2023 that a $3 billion LFP facility would be built in Michigan, US.
The $30,000 target price of the first production of the Universal EV, a midsize pickup for a 2027 launch, has the Slate EV among its competitors. The Jeff Bezos-backed Slate has enjoyed a positive media reception, trying to bring affordable, customizable and fun vehicles to the masses.
The naysayers may point out that the market for sub-$30,000 EVs is historically small, but that tends to dismiss the interests of next-generation vehicle buyers. Moreover, Gen Z-ers do not tend to have cars and gasoline coursing in their veins like previous generations. They tend to be more motivated by environmental and sustainability issues and have largely been disenfranchised by the first wave of $50,000+ EVs in the US market. This makes Ford’s affordability push a timely move in the evolving landscape of automotive industry innovations.
Ford’s Universal EV brings together many of today’s defining automotive innovations: from more efficient manufacturing processes, vertical integration, and software-driven design to advanced batteries. While some may see the skunkworks project as a mix of competing ideas, it reflects the pace of transformation in the automotive manufacturing industry.
Whether these innovations succeed will depend on execution. But one thing is clear: Ford is signaling that the future of auto innovations lies in challenging long-standing industry norms.
