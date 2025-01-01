BYD’s impressive growth has made it China’s top-selling brand, surpassing VW in 2024. Its success has drawn both praise and headlines as BYD in Europe expands, challenging established automakers with competitive pricing and electric vehicle (EV) innovation.

The company has set its sights on growing volumes and presence in Western Europe despite multiple obstacles, including the European Union (EU’s) decision in October 2024 to impose tariffs on Chinese battery electric vehicle (BEV) imports. The EU cited unfair Chinese government subsidies to manufacturers as the reasoning behind their decision.

BYD now faces an additional 17% tariff on top of the existing 10% flat rate the EU imposed before its investigation into Chinese BEV imports. Despite these tariffs, BYD’s ambitions for Europe remain strong.

BYD had already planned for European production, with two plants underway—one is Szeged, Hungary, and another in Izmir, Turkey (now officially Türkiye). This expansion has reinforced BYD’s commitment to offering a full range of BEVs across all segments in Europe.