The impact is visible at every stage of the vehicle lifecycle.

1. Virtual prototypes speed up vehicle design

In the design phase, Ford creates virtual prototypes to refine aerodynamics and structural integrity long before building a physical model. BMW applies digital twins inside its manufacturing plants, improving workflows and reducing downtime. Mercedes-Benz uses NVIDIA Omniverse to optimize assembly layouts and operations.

General Motors uses digital twins for predictive maintenance, allowing them to monitor vehicle performance and anticipate issues before they escalate. Volkswagen optimizes its manufacturing processes by simulating production lines digitally, identifying bottlenecks in real-time. Meanwhile, Audi enhances customer experience through personalization, tailoring vehicle settings based on individual preferences and driving habits.

2. Digital twin technology simulating real-world conditions to boost safety

When it comes to safety, digital twin technology has redefined testing. Waymo’s Simulation City platform mirrors real-world traffic, weather, and road user behavior using more than 20 million miles of driving data. Engineers can run millions of scenarios, even in cities Waymo hasn’t physically mapped, cutting risk, accelerating validation, and reducing the need for costly physical testing.

With Waymo now set to expand across the Bay Area, including San Jose and SFO, the automotive industry is witnessing the powerful impact of digital twin technology to help manage complex infrastructure. Valeo and Applied Intuition are also developing platforms to stress-test advanced driver assistance systems in extreme conditions, all within highly detailed virtual environments.

Similarly, Tesla uses digital twins to simulate crash scenarios, improving vehicle safety designs without extensive physical testing. Volvo also uses digital twins to analyze real-time data from its vehicles, enhancing safety features based on actual driving conditions.

3. Digital twins streamline production and supply chains

Toyota has embraced digital twin technology to enhance visibility and efficiency across its supply chain. By creating virtual replicas of its European manufacturing plants, Toyota can simulate and plan changes to production lines without disrupting actual operations. This approach allows for better analysis of inventory levels, transport routes, and potential bottlenecks, leading to more informed decision-making.

The integration of digital twins has enabled Toyota to respond more swiftly to market changes and reduce the risk of costly delays. For instance, by analyzing real-time data from these virtual models, Toyota can identify inefficiencies and adjust production schedules accordingly. This proactive approach has proven particularly valuable during periods of uncertainty, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, where traditional methods of planning and forecasting were challenged.

Furthermore, Toyota's use of digital twins extends beyond production lines to encompass the entire supply chain. By simulating various scenarios and outcomes, Toyota can anticipate potential disruptions and develop strategies to mitigate them.

This level of foresight and agility has strengthened Toyota's ability to maintain continuity and meet customer demands, even in the face of global challenges. In fact, during this time, Toyota reported a reduction in lead times due to its ability to leverage digital twins for more agile decision-making.

Toyota’s approach highlights how real-time visibility transforms decision-making. enhancing supply chain resilience and efficiency.