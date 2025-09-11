S&P Global Offerings
Digital twin technology creates a real-time virtual replica of a vehicle, component, or system. It’s a key tool influencing how cars are designed, built, tested, and maintained. Read on to unpack the benefits, challenges, and future of digital twins in the automotive sector, uncovering:
The automotive sector is deep into its Industry 4.0 transformation, and digital twins are proving central to that shift. In 2024, S&P Global Mobility spoke with leaders from IBM, Ansys, ABB Robotics, rFpro, PTC, and NVIDIA. Their consensus was clear: digital twin adoption is accelerating as vehicle digitization and AI integration become standard.
A digital twin in this context is a virtual model that’s constantly updated with real-world data. In 2025, manufacturers are using them to test designs before building, predict performance issues before they occur, and integrate complex systems like EV batteries and autonomous driving software. Across industries, the global market for digital twins is expanding fast, from USD 21 billion in 2024 to a projected USD 29 billion in 2025, reports the Business Research Company. Automotive is one of the strongest growth areas.
The impact is visible at every stage of the vehicle lifecycle.
In the design phase, Ford creates virtual prototypes to refine aerodynamics and structural integrity long before building a physical model. BMW applies digital twins inside its manufacturing plants, improving workflows and reducing downtime. Mercedes-Benz uses NVIDIA Omniverse to optimize assembly layouts and operations.
General Motors uses digital twins for predictive maintenance, allowing them to monitor vehicle performance and anticipate issues before they escalate. Volkswagen optimizes its manufacturing processes by simulating production lines digitally, identifying bottlenecks in real-time. Meanwhile, Audi enhances customer experience through personalization, tailoring vehicle settings based on individual preferences and driving habits.
When it comes to safety, digital twin technology has redefined testing. Waymo’s Simulation City platform mirrors real-world traffic, weather, and road user behavior using more than 20 million miles of driving data. Engineers can run millions of scenarios, even in cities Waymo hasn’t physically mapped, cutting risk, accelerating validation, and reducing the need for costly physical testing.
With Waymo now set to expand across the Bay Area, including San Jose and SFO, the automotive industry is witnessing the powerful impact of digital twin technology to help manage complex infrastructure. Valeo and Applied Intuition are also developing platforms to stress-test advanced driver assistance systems in extreme conditions, all within highly detailed virtual environments.
Similarly, Tesla uses digital twins to simulate crash scenarios, improving vehicle safety designs without extensive physical testing. Volvo also uses digital twins to analyze real-time data from its vehicles, enhancing safety features based on actual driving conditions.
Toyota has embraced digital twin technology to enhance visibility and efficiency across its supply chain. By creating virtual replicas of its European manufacturing plants, Toyota can simulate and plan changes to production lines without disrupting actual operations. This approach allows for better analysis of inventory levels, transport routes, and potential bottlenecks, leading to more informed decision-making.
The integration of digital twins has enabled Toyota to respond more swiftly to market changes and reduce the risk of costly delays. For instance, by analyzing real-time data from these virtual models, Toyota can identify inefficiencies and adjust production schedules accordingly. This proactive approach has proven particularly valuable during periods of uncertainty, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, where traditional methods of planning and forecasting were challenged.
Furthermore, Toyota's use of digital twins extends beyond production lines to encompass the entire supply chain. By simulating various scenarios and outcomes, Toyota can anticipate potential disruptions and develop strategies to mitigate them.
This level of foresight and agility has strengthened Toyota's ability to maintain continuity and meet customer demands, even in the face of global challenges. In fact, during this time, Toyota reported a reduction in lead times due to its ability to leverage digital twins for more agile decision-making.
Toyota’s approach highlights how real-time visibility transforms decision-making. enhancing supply chain resilience and efficiency.
By creating virtual replicas of vehicles, production lines, and supply chains, manufacturers can anticipate problems, optimize processes, and make smarter decisions across the lifecycle. Real-world benefits include:
1. Improved quality control: Real-time monitoring through digital twins allows manufacturers to catch defects before vehicles leave the production line, ensuring higher-quality output and reducing costly errors.
2. Proactive maintenance: Predictive analytics make maintenance proactive rather than reactive. General Motors, for example, uses digital twins to simulate production lines before construction, optimizing planning, scaling faster, and tracking component health to schedule repairs before failures occur.
3. Cost reduction and sustainability: Digital twins help cut costs and support sustainability goals. Remote monitoring minimizes waste, optimizes energy use, and allows process improvements without sending teams to the factory floor.
4. Safe and effective training: Engineers can train with interactive simulations, gaining hands-on experience safely before handling physical machinery.
5. Lifecycle insights and market responsiveness: Because data flows across the product lifecycle, manufacturers gain insights into performance, customer usage patterns, and market demand, enabling more effective vehicle customization.
6. Enhanced maintenance and aftermarket services: Digital twins enable predictive diagnostics, allowing dealers to address issues before breakdowns occur. Consumers benefit from personalized software updates, optimized parts replacement, and mechanics can rehearse complex repairs in simulation, all while remote monitoring supports seamless over-the-air updates.
Despite the benefits, digital twins are not plug-and-play. So, what real hurdles do manufacturers face when implementing them?
Accurate simulations rely on high-quality data. Poor inputs produce unreliable results, and analyzing large volumes of data in real time requires robust infrastructure and fast networks. Automakers must invest in clean, structured data and the right infrastructure before scaling digital twin projects.
Connecting new digital twin technology to decades-old systems is often the hardest step. Disconnected data and siloed teams can stall adoption if integration isn’t carefully planned. Mapping existing systems thoroughly and prioritizing integration planning is vital to avoid bottlenecks.
Michele Del Mondo, global adviser for automotive at PTC, emphasizes that implementing digital twins successfully requires matching the twin’s fidelity to the right use cases and expected business value — a process that can be costly if done incorrectly. He notes, “The common challenges often involve isolated and unconnected legacy systems and processes. Effective data management and integration, along with addressing security and privacy concerns, are crucial when implementing DT technology.”
Overbuilding or misaligning a twin can drive up costs and slow ROI, so clear objectives are essential.
Digital twins handle sensitive vehicle and operational data. Protecting IP, validating safety-critical systems, and following standards such as ISO/SAE 21434 are essential. Manufacturers should layer encryption, authentication, and intrusion detection into every workflow. It’s key to treat cybersecurity as foundational, not optional, from day one.
Running complex simulations — especially for autonomous vehicles — demands substantial computing resources. Even once deployed, twins must be maintained and updated to stay aligned with the physical world, or they risk misleading decisions and wasted investment. Plan for ongoing updates and sufficient computing capacity to ensure accurate, reliable simulations.
The next wave of digital twin innovation will bring AI, IoT, AR, and blockchain into tighter integration. Predictive manufacturing will move beyond the plant to include entire supply chains. Autonomous fleets and smart cities could soon run on data from interconnected digital twins, managing traffic and resources dynamically.
Applying AI-driven automotive innovation is increasingly central to the evolution of digital twins in the automotive industry. Machine learning algorithms analyze the massive streams of data from sensors, vehicle telemetry, and production lines to improve predictive maintenance, optimize supply chains, and enhance real-time simulations.
AI-driven digital twins can detect patterns humans might miss, automate scenario testing, and even suggest design or operational improvements. As AI models become more sophisticated, digital twins are evolving from reactive tools into proactive decision-making platforms that accelerate innovation across the vehicle lifecycle.
Hans Windpassinger of IBM argues that openness will decide who wins in this space — breaking down silos, integrating enterprise data, and collaborating across disciplines. His advice is to start small, prove value, and then expand, ensuring the system grows with the business rather than overwhelming it.
