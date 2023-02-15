 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/zeroing-in-on-supply-chain-credit-risk-supply-chain-impacts-of-covid content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Research

Zeroing in on Supply Chain Credit Risk: Supply Chain Impacts of COVID
Case Study

A Reinsurance Company Meets Its Stress Testing Needs for its Credit Risk Transfer Solutions

Case Study

A Large Accounting Firm Automates Its Credit Assessments for Transfer Pricing

Case Study

A Government Agency Gains a Clearer Perspective on Foreign Investment Activity

Blog

Insight Weekly: M&A players predict 2023 activity; SPAC IPOs dip; 2022 capacity retirements up


Zeroing in on Supply Chain Credit Risk: Supply Chain Impacts of COVID

Download the full report
Click Here

Despite easing COVID-19 restrictions across the globe, supply chains have struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels and are now facing pressures from changes in consumption patterns, surging demand for goods, shortages of workers, and pre-existing political pressures.

This report deep dives into industries impacted by supply chain disruptions and provides insight into unrated corporate credit risk and supply chains.

Key takeaways:

  • Consumer discretionary industries showed the largest market signal impact on the PD, with the main disruption being led by apparel, consumer electronics and household appliances.
  • Company's resilience to supply chain and demand pressures will be strongly influenced by whether it is speculative or investment grade. (Note: a separate analysis showed that a minimum of 55% of companies across sectors globally have a credit score below ‘b+’.)
  • Using supply chain data and RiskGauge to combine market-based early warning signals and fundamental credit analysis can reveal the most critical and vulnerable parts of the supply chain.
  • DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

Zeroing in on Supply Chain Credit Risk: Supply Chain Impacts of COVID

CLICK HERE
  • WATCH ON DEMAND

Zeroing in on Supply Chain Credit Risk

WATCH HERE
Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Follow Up