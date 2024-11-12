Sidiq Dawuda

Global Head of GTM, Credit Analytics

Sid Dawuda leads the GTM efforts for the Credit Analytics product globally, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Credit Risk Solutions division and is based in London. He is responsible for defining S&P Market Intelligence’s GTM Strategy for the core Credit Analytics and ProSpread offering. Sid was previously Director for Credit Analytics Market and Product Strategy in EMEA and prior to that has had roles in Market Strategy and Product Management including the position of Regional Head of Product Management.

Sid’s team engage in sales support, market development, external engagement and thought leadership efforts for Credit Analytics and ProSpread working with our partners across commercial, product strategy, marketing and product specialists. He also supports Credit Risk Solutions ESG initiative with EMEA market development efforts for our Climate Credit Risk offerings.

Sid regularly represents S&P Global at several internal and external events including speaking at industry

conferences and S&P organized webinars on topics including IFRS 9, Transfer Pricing, Climate Credit Analytics, Counterparty and Supply Chain Risk.

Sid holds a BSc in Economics and an MSc in Computer Science from University of Liverpool.