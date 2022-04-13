Women in Technology Study

Job satisfaction is high among U.S. women working in technology, but work remains to improve gender diversity and root out unhealthy aspects of company culture, according to results of a new study focusing on women in the technology industry from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence in collaboration with the California Technology Council and WE Global Studios, the study titled, Women in Technology: Key strategies to retain and attract diverse talent, investigates key drivers of career satisfaction and dissatisfaction for women working in technology and helps companies identify strategies for creating more inclusive and productive cultures. The study is based on a fourth-quarter 2021 survey of 626 U.S.-based women working in technology-focused roles across various sectors.

Key highlights from the study include: