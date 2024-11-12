Research Director

Melanie Posey is a research director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. She leads the Cloud & Managed Services Transformation team and manages the Voice of the Enterprise cloud survey.



Melanie has a long history as a technology industry analyst. In 2016, she joined 451 Research (acquired by S&P Global in 2019), bringing experience in strategy analysis, forecasting and enterprise/consumer insight for the cloud, hosting, IT services and telecommunications markets.



Her current research focus is the impact of the cloud operating model on the IT industry, including the changing dynamics of enterprise IT, vendor and service provider strategies, and the ways cloud has evolved into a platform for digital innovation, transformation and implementation of emerging technologies.



Throughout her career, Melanie has been a go-to commentator for the business and technology trade press and is a frequent speaker at industry and client events.



She holds a master’s degree in international relations/international economics from the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, a division of Johns Hopkins University, a master’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a bachelor’s degree in French from Amherst College.