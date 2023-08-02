White Paper: Natural and Social Capital Accounting in the Apparel Sector

This white paper evaluates both the current state of natural and social capital accounting and valuation in the apparel industry, and explores its potential to accelerate the transition to a sustainable apparel industry.

The ideas presented in this document are intended to help advance the discussion regarding value in the apparel industry, frame the challenges and opportunities, and inspire collaborative action. The paper has been developed using a wide range of literature, and based upon industry stakeholders’ opinions and experiences. The Sustainable Fashion Academy would like to thank the many apparel companies, government representatives, NGOs and other stakeholders who have contributed to the research. In particular, the SFA thanks The Prince’s Charities International Sustainability Unit for funding this exciting and important research.