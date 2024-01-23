S&P Global Market IntelligenceDiscover more about S&P Global’s offerings
Investor RelationsProduct Login
US Office Market Report: Higher rates, lower valuations spur fierce headwinds
Europe: 5 key media trends to watch in 2024
Maritime and Trade Talk |Episode 24: Water stress and the 2024 sustainability outlook
Banking Essentials: January 10th
When Will the Fed Cut Interest Rates?
Investors remain skeptical of the office market and continue to trade office REITs at vast discounts to their net asset value (NAV) estimates. Similarly, low valuations have pushed the median implied capitalization rate for the office REIT sector to its highest level in more than 20 years.
Price discovery remains limited, with office transaction volume down more than 60% in most major markets.
Banks are preparing for rough sledding, having built reserves to high single-digit percentages on loans tied to office properties.