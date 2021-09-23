U.S. Mobile Banking Survey Participants Increasingly Hooked On Payments

Jul. 24 2018 — Mobile payment capabilities available through bank apps appear to be catching on with U.S. consumers surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

More than a quarter of the mobile bank app users who participated in our February survey identified person-to-person payments as one of the most important features available in their apps. Fewer than 17% of participants in our 2017 survey expressed a similar sentiment.

Banks have been busy on the payments front, either adding P2P payment capabilities for the first time or making existing services more seamless for customers. The Zelle mobile payments network, which many digital banking executives consider their industry's response to PayPal and Venmo, now counts more than 100 financial institutions among its partners. With about $25 billion in first-quarter 2018 network volume across 85 million transactions, Zelle is well on its way to exceeding 2017's $75 billion in volume.

Wells Fargo said in May that Zelle transaction volume for its customers had increased 64% since fully launching the payment service for its online and mobile customers on June 24, 2017, while average transaction volume for active Zelle users was up 19%. Wells Fargo is preparing to launch a new mobile capability, dubbed Pay with Wells Fargo, that allows customers to access popular features such as Zelle, digital wallets and bill pay directly from the app launch screen.

The bill pay capabilities available through mobile bank apps were more prized among this year's survey participants than they were in our 2017 survey. Almost 54% of 2018 survey takers pointed to bill pay among their most valued bank app features, compared to 46% last year.

Bill pay services vary quite a bit among bank apps. Some require users to sign up for the service and enter payee information through the online banking portal before they can actually make a payment through the app. Others allow users to manage the whole experience directly from the bank app, although it still requires a manual data entry process.

Photo bill pay, which grabs payee and other information from a photo that the user snaps of the bill, is one of the least common bank app features we have encountered. Bank product managers say it is tricky to ensure quality control on the back end, requiring a sometimes clunky combination of artificial intelligence and human intervention. While this has discouraged some banks from investing further in bill pay, we heard at the Future Digital Finance conference in March that at least one community bank is considering the addition of photo bill pay to its suite of mobile services.

The popularity of their mobile payment capabilities should be good news for banks eager to keep up with digital innovators in the fintech and broader tech space. As an executive from a large credit union put it at Future Digital Finance, digital wallets have great potential for capturing consumers' attention. "If you can get that right and be a virtual asset," he said, "there's a good chance you can be top of wallet."

Even so, our survey results suggest that frequency of customer engagement with mobile bank apps has not changed much since last year. Roughly 35% of respondents in both our 2017 and 2018 surveys indicated that they use their apps at least once daily. Almost a quarter of respondents in both surveys reported using their apps no more than once per week. Not surprisingly, given their high levels of engagement with mobile technology, younger customers were much more likely to use their bank apps daily. But at the conference in March, a digital banking executive cautioned against focusing too much on marketing to millennials. As he noted, older people are constantly on their phones, too, especially in well-off areas.

Meanwhile, the percentage of respondents expressing appreciation for bank apps' branch and ATM location features increased to 20% from 16% year over year, reinforcing the idea that consumers are far from done with branch visits and the use of cash. About 22% of this year's survey respondents reported zero branch visits in the preceding 30 days, up from 19% in 2017. But more than a quarter of respondents in both years reported at least four branch visits in the same time frame.

Bankers are thinking creatively about how to use their branch networks, including as incubators to test out new ideas on engaged customers. There is also more emphasis on training front-line employees as so-called "universal bankers" who can handle a wide range of complicated transactions while encouraging customers to use the mobile channel for simpler activities.

Methodology

The 2018 mobile banking survey was fielded between Feb. 8 and Feb. 21, 2018, across a nationwide random sample of 4,000 U.S. mobile bank app users aged 18 and older. S&P Global Market Intelligence weighted the data to be nationally representative. Results have a margin of error of +/- 1.6% at the 95% confidence level based on the sample size of 4,000.