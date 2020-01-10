Strong Deposit Franchises Offer Investors Some Cover From Inverted Yield Curve

Investors looking for cover from the broad selloff of U.S. bank stocks might find safe haven in strong deposit franchises.

Bank stocks have come under severe pressure amid concerns about slowing economic growth and a challenging interest rate environment, punctuated by an inverted yield curve. Few institutions have been spared from the broad selloff of the bank group, but deposit composition continues to create outliers.

The yield curve has been inverted since late May, with the 3-month Treasury bill trading at a higher yield than the benchmark 10-year Treasury. The inversion has come as the 10-year yield plunged close to 120 basis points from the recent high point in the fall of 2018 as global economic growth has slowed and fears over a potential trade war have grown.

As the yield curve flattened and eventually inverted, the Street punished bank stocks, resulting in a considerably lower multiple for the group. The SNL U.S. Bank and Thrift Index has fallen 10% since mid-June 2018 — it was down 23% at the low point in late December 2018 — and now trades at less than 170% of tangible book value, down from roughly 200% a year earlier.

While the selloff has left the group with a cheaper valuation, investors are not exactly pounding the table to buy bank stocks. The Raymond James bank research team's recent poll of institutional investors found that sentiment toward the group has soured considerably over the last six months. The analyst team said 51% of respondents believed the group would underperform the S&P 500 by year-end 2019, compared to just 20% when the team last conducted the poll in January 2019. Investors participating in the survey said a steeper yield curve would be the largest factor to move them to an overweight position on bank stocks, the analyst team found.

Still, while bank stocks have been painted negatively with a broad brush over the last year, acquirers and investors placed greater value on bank franchises with less rate-sensitive funding bases. That has remained the case in recent months.

There is some hope that deposit cost pressures will soon moderate, with the market and many economists expecting the Federal Reserve to cut short-term rates at least once this year. There is some evidence that deposit rates might not be rising as quickly in the second quarter, particularly on longer-dated CDs, but funding pressures could persist as cash moves out of noninterest-bearing accounts and into higher-yielding products. Funds that were asleep in the years following the Great Recession continue to wake up to higher rates available in the market, prompting customers to move funds into CDs and online savings accounts that carry attractive rates.

The investment community has awarded a considerable premium to banks with higher noninterest-bearing deposit balances. The median noninterest-bearing deposit concentration among banks trading on a major exchange with more than $500 million in assets was 23.0% in the first quarter. Institutions with higher noninterest-bearing deposits exposure traded at a median price-to-tangible book value of 162.4% at June 24, compared to 130.0% among banks reporting a noninterest-bearing concentration below the median level.

The more than 30-percentage-point premium awarded to institutions with elevated noninterest-bearing deposit concentrations was similar in mid-February.

Banks with lower deposit betas — which measure the percentage of changes in market rates banks pass on to their customers — trade at a higher premium as well, but their outperformance is not as large as it was four months ago.

The median deposit beta among banks trading on a major exchange with more than $500 million in assets was 51% in the first quarter when measured against the year-ago period. Banks that reported betas below that level, implying that their deposit bases were not as rate-sensitive in the period, traded at a median price to tangible book value of 157.0% as of June 24. Banks with deposit betas above the median, meanwhile, traded at 142.7% as of June 24.

In mid-February, the divide was much greater, when institutions with deposit betas below the industry median traded close to 24 percentage points higher. With rates on interest-bearing deposits showing some signs of stabilization, that premium has declined.

Even banks with relatively low first-quarter deposit betas trade at only a modest premium to the industry. Meanwhile, the top 10 banks with the highest concentration of noninterest-bearing deposits trade at a median 200.7% of tangible book value, 50 percentage points higher than the industry median.

Banks with larger concentrations of noninterest-bearing deposits have tended to receive higher takeout values when agreeing to sell. Our analysis examined 72 deals from the beginning of 2018 through June 14, 2019, involving sellers that had more than $500 million in assets as of the year-end prior to announcement.

Looking at those transactions, the median deal price for sellers whose noninterest-bearing deposits exceeded the industry benchmark in a given period came in at 204.7% of tangible book value, or more than 30 percentage points higher than institutions reporting lower balances of so-called free deposits.

The median deal price was 202.0% of tangible book value for targets with a deposit beta below the industry median. That is nearly 20 percentage points higher than for sellers with more rate-sensitive deposit bases.

Even amid the recent volatility and pressure on bank stocks, less rate-sensitive franchises have maintained their premium to the group. With the yield curve inverted for a month and the outlook for rates uncertain, investors putting money to work in the bank group could find some protection in strong deposit franchises.