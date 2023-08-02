RBS: Our financing of the energy sector in 2014

This report is the fifth ‘Our financing of the energy sector’ briefing that RBS have produced since 2010. The aim remains the same: to provide enhanced disclosure on RBS lending to the energy sector in the context of sustainable development.

RBS has a range of policies and procedures in place for the Power, Oil & Gas, and Mining & Metals sectors to ensure they assess the environmental, social and ethical risks associated with specific clients and projects. Around 2.9% of total lending went to the Oil & Gas and Power sectors in 2014. In 2014 for the first time RBS also provided disclosure on lending to the Coal Mining sector which accounted for less than 0.05% of total lending. In comparison, 32% of lending was committed to personal customers and 11.6% to the property sector.

Within RBS structured finance teams provide loans to specific energy projects such as renewable energy facilities. Due to the scale of these transactions, often a group of banks will be involved in the financing, each providing a proportion of the loan and therefore taking a share of the risk. During 2014, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects remained the highest proportion of all structured finance transactions in energy. Renewable energy projects took up 67% of RBS structured financing in the energy sector, with the remainder to other sectors.