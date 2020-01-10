Quantamental Research Brief: Finding the Healthy Stocks in Health Care During Lockdown

One example of the aforementioned dichotomy is Cutera Inc. versus Vapotherm Inc. (Figure 1). The former specializes in devices used in cosmetic surgery and has declined 48% from February 28 to May 19. In contrast, Vapotherm, which specializes in products used to treat respiratory distress, has seen a 176% return over the same period. Vapotherm’s oxygen controller was awarded ‘breakthrough device’ status by the FDA on April 9.
Figure 1. Performance of Vapotherm, Inc. and Cutera, Inc. alongside the S&P 500 Total Return and the Health Care Sector SPDR (XLV)
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence Quantamental Research. Data as of May 20, 2020.
