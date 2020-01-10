 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/quantamental-research-brief-do-markets-yearn-for-the-dog-days-of-summer-covid-climate-and-consternation content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Quantamental Research Brief: Do Markets Yearn for the Dog Days of Summer? COVID, Climate, and Consternation

Uncertainty Clouds OVP Vendor Outlook Despite Increased OTT Usage

Municipal Securities Activity Increases Again in May, while Corporate Debt Requests Sink

Mobile gaming revenue rises to more than 3x console segment in Q1'20

Essential Energy Insights - June 11, 2020


Quantamental Research Brief: Do Markets Yearn for the Dog Days of Summer? COVID, Climate, and Consternation

Highlights

Weather data, from data provider Weather Source, is combined with SNL Real Estate Property data to expose potential risks for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) of prolonged closures, as well as areas that may see a resurgence of the virus later this year.

Over 36,000 REIT property locations were overlaid with Weather Source data to generate quarterly ‘temperature zone exposure’ scores for 165 REITs in the Russell 3000 index.

Empirical support for the correlation between temperature and viral spread is provided by combining Weather Source data with John Hopkin’s University’s COVID-19 database, provided by Star Schema via the Snowflake cloud computing platform.

Stakeholders are turning to untraditional data sources to quantify the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown. While no single variable can forecast which locations will be most susceptible to the virus, mounting scientific literature suggests that there is a correlation between temperature and viral propagation. If correct, regions in the temperature ‘target zone’ may need to implement more stringent lockdown policies for a longer period to achieve comparable mitigation.

Investors can combine weather data with property data, to expose one dimension of risk for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) of prolonged closures, as well as areas that may see a resurgence of the virus later this year. Figure 1 exemplifies this by showing the higher concentration of properties in locations favorable to COVID-19 propagation in the portfolio of Simon Property Group compared to Weingarten Realty Properties. 

Figure 1. COVID-19 Optimal Survival Temperatures Overlaid with Property Holdings for Simon Property Group and Weingarten Realty Investors.

Note: The average hourly temperature was calculated at the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) code level for each calendar quarter from 12:00am UTC January 1, 2016 – 12:00am UTC January 1, 2020.
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence Quantamental Research. Data as of April 10, 2020.

Please access the complete list of Quantamental Research Briefs for the latest on COVID-19’s impact.

Explore S&P Global Marketplace
Click here
  • Download The Full Report

Quantamental Research Brief: Do Markets Yearn for the Dog Days of Summer? COVID, Climate, and Consternation

Click here
  • Research

Quantamental Research Brief: Data North Star – Navigating Through Information Darkness

Learn more
  • Research

Quantamental Research Brief: Cold Turkey – Navigating Guidance Withdrawal with Supply Chain Data

Learn more