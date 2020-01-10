Philippines Mobile Projections, 2020-2030

Visualize the current state of the mobile industry in the Philippines and where it is headed in the next 10 years through select charts published by Kagan, a media market research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Companies covered include Globe Telecom Inc., PLDT, Inc., and Dito Telecommunity of DITO CME Holdings Corp.
Key takeaways
- Low 4G penetration and insufficient telco infrastructure offer opportunities for growth in the Philippines, and the entry of third carrier Dito in 2021 will only push the mobile industry to grow faster.
- We project mobile subscriptions to increase at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2030, fueled by commercial 5G launches in 2020 and entry of Dito in 2021.
- Mobile service revenue will grow at a 3.8% CAGR from 2020 to 2030, while average revenue per user will increase by 0.7% CAGR in the same period. Dito's entry will likely bring a wave of new subscriptions that will dilute ARPU in the next few years.
Jose Miguel Fidel Javier contributed to this article.
