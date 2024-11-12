Research Analyst

Julber Osio is a research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence and has been with the company since 2015. He pioneered the expansion of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s global mobile industry research coverage in Asia-Pacific in 2017. He currently leads the Asia-Pacific telecommunications research team.



His areas of expertise include industry projections on mobile 5G, spectrum, towers and small cells, and insights on regulation and policymaking. His research has been cited in some of Asia-Pacific’s leading financial publications (The Business Times, South China Morning Post). He has also been invited to speak at several international wireless industry conferences (MWC Shanghai, Telecoms World Asia, MVNOs World Congress).



Julber graduated cum laude (with honors) with a BSc degree in management engineering and a minor in Japanese studies from Ateneo de Manila University, Philippines. He is currently studying for an MSc in data science and financial technology at the University of London, UK.



Julber is a CFA® charterholder.