Pa. Regulation Viewed As Among The Most Constructive For Energy Utilities

Regulatory Research Associates, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, ranks the regulatory climate in Pennsylvania as among the most constructive in the nation from an investor perspective, ranking the state at Above Average/2, the team's second-most investor-friendly ranking. While a change in the composition of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is near at hand, RRA does not expect there to be a significant policy shift as a result.

Commissioner Norman J. Kennard is serving beyond the end of a term that expired in April and may do so through the end of September, absent the confirmation of a successor. The last open meeting in which he is expected to participate is Sept. 19. Gov. Tom Wolf has nominated Ralph Yanora to succeed Kennard. Yanora is the CEO and founder of Pennsylvania Water Specialties Company, a subsidiary of Yanora Enterprises. The firm provides consulting and management services for gas and water distribution companies. Senate action on the nomination is expected in the near future.

In a recent review of the political and regulatory climate in the state, RRA noted that most recent rate cases have been resolved by settlements that were silent with respect to rate of return and other traditional rate case parameters. However, in the only fully litigated rate case decided since 2012, an October 2018 decision for UGI Utilities' electric operations, the PUC authorized the company an ROE that was considerably above the average ROE authorized energy utilities nationwide that year.

As most base rate cases are resolved by black box settlements that do not specify the underlying ROE, the commission has established the ROE to be used for the adjustment clauses in the context of its quarterly earnings reviews. The ROEs approved through this process in recent quarters have exceeded nationwide averages when established. Even though the PUC staff has supported much lower ROEs and authorized ROEs nationwide have been declining on average, the PUC majority has stressed the need to maintain authorized ROEs at a level that will attract capital and has approved increases in the returns used under this mechanism several times in recent periods.

In the context of its most recent quarterly utility earnings review, the PUC lowered generic ROEs to be used by electric and gas companies for the purposes of prospective quarterly revenue requirement adjustments under the utilities' distribution system improvement charges, or DSICs, by 10 basis points. However, the PUC maintained the previously approved generic ROE for water distribution utilities. Even so, the resultant ROEs remain above the prevailing industry average for each sector, as calculated by RRA.

The PUC's Aug. 29 ruling calls for prospective revenue requirement adjustments under the DSIC will reflect ROEs of 9.55% for electric utilities, 10% for gas utilities and 9.95% for water utilities. The electric and gas ROEs are 10 basis points below those established following the release of the prior quarterly report in May. These ROEs are only utilized if the company has not had a base rate case decision in which an ROE was established within the two years preceding the adjustment.

According to RRA, the 9.55% ROE set for electric utilities is above prevailing industry-average authorizations nationwide for similar companies. RRA calculates that the average ROE authorized in electric distribution-only rate cases decided during 2018 was 9.38%, a slight drop from the 9.43% average for cases decided during 2017. For cases decided during the first half of 2019, the average increased slightly versus the 2018 average, to 9.42%.

The 10% ROE approved for the gas distribution companies remains quite a bit above the average of recent ROE determinations. RRA calculates that the average ROE authorized was 9.59% in gas rate cases decided in 2018, down from 9.72% for cases decided during 2017. In cases decided during the first half of 2019, the average rose slightly versus the 2018 average, to 9.63%.

For a discussion of historical trends in rate-of-return authorizations and other ratemaking parameters for energy utilities, refer to the most recent RRA Major Rate Case Decisions Quarterly Update.

In the Pennsylvania review, which was published on Sept. 6, RRA also notes that state law permits the PUC to rely on fully forecast test years in general rate cases, and in recent rate cases, the commission has done so.

As alluded to previously, DSICs in place for almost all of the energy utilities, allowing them to update rates quarterly to reflect infrastructure investments between rate cases, thus mitigating regulatory lag. However, the related investment is subject to a prudence review in a subsequent base rate case.

In accordance with legislation enacted in April, known as Act 58, the PUC has promulgated rules to provide a path for utilities to implement other forms of streamlined regulation such as revenue decoupling and demand charges to include multiyear test periods, formula rates, cost trackers and other mechanisms.

Retail competition has been in place since 2000, and a constructive post-transition default service supply framework is in place that insulates the utilities from the risk associated with market price fluctuations. In general, the PUC has not imposed onerous ring-fencing or ratemaking conditions on proposed mergers, and the commission is currently considering the proposed acquisition of Peoples Natural Gas Co. LLC and certain affiliates by Aqua America Inc. A base rate case is also pending for Peoples, and a black box settlement has been reached.

Similarly, a black box settlement has been reached in a pending rate case for UGI Corp. subsidiary UGI Utilities Inc.

For additional detail concerning regulation in Pennsylvania, refer to RRA's Sept. 6 "Pennsylvania Regulatory Review—Energy"; the review is also available and updated regularly through the Pennsylania Commission Profile.

In light of continued constructive developments, RRA raised the ranking of Pennsylvania regulation to Above Average/2 from Above Average/3 in February; RRA is maintaining that ranking at this time.

Overview of rankings process

RRA evaluates the regulatory climates for energy utilities of the jurisdictions within the 50 states and the District of Columbia, a total of 53 jurisdictions, on an ongoing basis. The evaluations are assigned from an investor perspective and indicate the relative regulatory risk associated with the ownership of securities issued by each jurisdiction's electric and gas utilities.

The rankings look at various state commission policies but also take into account actions by state governors, legislatures, courts and intervening parties in major proceedings before the commissions.

RRA maintains three principal rating categories: Above Average, Average and Below Average.

An Above Average designation indicates that, in RRA's view, the regulatory climate in the jurisdiction is relatively more constructive than average, representing lower risk for investors that hold or are considering acquiring the securities issued by the utilities operating in that jurisdiction.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, a Below Average ranking would indicate a less constructive, higher-risk regulatory climate from an investor viewpoint.

A rating in the Average category would imply a relatively balanced approach on the part of the governor, the legislature, the courts and the commission when it comes to adopting policies that impact investor and consumer interests.

Within the three principal rating categories, the designations 1, 2 and 3 indicate relative position, with a 1 implying a more constructive relative ranking within the category, a 2 indicating a midrange ranking within the category and a 3 indicating a less constructive ranking within the category.

RRA attempts to maintain a "normal distribution" of the rankings, with the majority of the states classified in one of the three Average-range categories. The remaining states are the split relatively evenly between the Above Average and Below Average classifications.

