Nickel CBS March 2020 — Coronavirus To Derail 2020 Nickel Bull Market Story

S&P Global Market Intelligence expects that the negative macroeconomic impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a global pandemic March 11 by the World Health Organization, will derail the 2020 nickel bull market story that was anticipated to result from this year's Indonesian nickel ore export ban. The massive response by central banks and governments to counter the pandemic's impacts on global economic growth, including the recent emergency interest rate cuts and quantitative easing packages announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, has failed to reduce risk aversion among investors around the implications of the pandemic. Other bearish factors, such as the crude oil price collapsing to an 18-year low and high London Metal Exchange nickel stocks, have contributed to the LME three-month nickel price dropping by 11.4% month over month March 19 to US$11,225/t, the lowest price since June 2019.

Access the Nickel Commodity Briefing Service March 2020 Full report and Databook.