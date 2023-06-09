Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ dominate global SVOD viewing hours

Three global subscription video-on-demand services — Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Prime Video and Walt Disney Co.'s Disney+ — account for the majority of daily SVOD viewing hours in markets surveyed in Asia, Europe and the US, according to Kagan's Consumer Insights surveys.

➤ Netflix average viewing hours are significantly higher than Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ in all surveyed markets other than India, where Disney+ Hotstar usage is on par with Netflix, according to recent Kagan's Consumers Insights surveys.

➤ The top three global SVOD services have captured significant market share in all seven markets surveyed, with the exception of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ in South Korea.

➤ SVOD viewing hours represent 21% of total TV/video hours in the UK, 18% in the US, and only 13% in France and South Korea.

Results from surveys conducted over the past 12 months show that the top three global SVOD services, namely Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, are dominant in nearly every market that they participate in worldwide. The top three services account for the majority of total daily SVOD viewing hours in the US (55%), South Korea (58%) and India (58%). In the Western European market surveyed, these three SVOD services account for a whopping 80% or more of total daily SVOD hours.

The portion of total daily TV/video consumption that SVOD represents varies from market to market. In the UK, SVOD viewing hours represent 21% of total TV/video viewing hours compared to France and South Korea, where only 13% of total TV/video viewing hours are dedicated to watching SVOD content. In the US and India, 18% of total TV/video viewing hours are typically spent on SVOD.

A major part of why the top three global SVOD services dominate SVOD consumption around the world is that in most markets, they have captured a large share of internet households. Netflix is especially strong in Europe, with nearly two-thirds (64%) of internet households in the UK and 55% in Italy and Germany subscribing to the service. The majority of surveyed internet adults in South Korea (54%) and India (50%) report using Netflix, along with 63% of internet adults in the US.

Amazon Prime Video also boasts strong adoption in across Europe, with two-thirds (66%) of internet adults in Italy using the service. In India and the US, the majority of internet adults report using Amazon Prime Video, as well. Amazon does not have a local online shopping and delivery service in South Korea, which helps to explain why Amazon Prime Video penetration is extremely low. About one-quarter to one-third of internet adults in Western Europe subscribe to Disney+, and 39% of surveyed Americans subscribe to the service. Disney+ Hotstar is the top SVOD service provider in India (56%). Like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ has a relatively limited presence in South Korea (14%).

But market penetration does not necessarily translate into equal viewing hours for each SVOD service. The survey data reveals that Netflix accounts for more than half of total daily SVOD viewing hours in France and South Korea, far exceeding the other two competitors. Even though Amazon Prime Video tops in Italy and Germany in terms of total usage, its hours of use lag behind Netflix in both markets. In the US, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are fairly close in overall market penetration, but once again, Netflix viewing hours are double that of Amazon Prime Video. Hours spent watching Disney+ are substantially lower than Netflix or Amazon Prime Video in all surveyed markets except in India, where Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix hours of use are comparable.





Data presented in this article was collected from Kagan's year-end 2022 European Consumer Insights survey, the US first-quarter 2023 Consumer Insights survey, as well as the Kagan 2023 Asia survey, conducted in South Korea and India. The US Consumer Insights survey consisted of 2,500 internet adults, with a margin of error of +/- 1.9 ppts at the 95% confidence level. The European and Asian Consumer Insights surveys consisted of 1,000 internet adults, with a margin of error of +/- 3 ppts at the 95% confidence level. Percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number.

