S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Analyst
Keith Nissen is a senior analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, tracking consumer use of digital entertainment-related products and services, as well as other online activities worldwide.
With more than 40 years of industry experience and knowledge, Keith is an expert in conducting and analyzing consumer/business-to-business surveys in the US, Europe and Asia.
Prior to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Keith was a research director at NPD and principal analyst at In-Stat. He has also served as an intelligence analyst and has held management positions at major telecom manufacturing and operating companies.
Keith holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University and a Master of Business Administration from Western Illinois University.