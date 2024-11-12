Senior Analyst

Keith Nissen is a senior analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, tracking consumer use of digital entertainment-related products and services, as well as other online activities worldwide.



With more than 40 years of industry experience and knowledge, Keith is an expert in conducting and analyzing consumer/business-to-business surveys in the US, Europe and Asia.



Prior to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Keith was a research director at NPD and principal analyst at In-Stat. He has also served as an intelligence analyst and has held management positions at major telecom manufacturing and operating companies.



Keith holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University and a Master of Business Administration from Western Illinois University.