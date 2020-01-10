 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/molina-ceo-saw-18-jump-in-19-pay-6-health-insurer-execs-earned-more-than-15m content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Molina CEO Saw 18% Jump In '19 Pay; 6 Health Insurer Execs Earned More Than $15M

Part Two IFRS 9 Blog Series: The Need to Upgrade Analytical Tools

2018 US Property Casualty Insurance Market Report

Fintech

Fintech Funding Flows To Insurtech In February

Lemonade Growing Premiums Faster Than Esurance's Homeowners Business Did


Molina CEO Saw 18% Jump In '19 Pay; 6 Health Insurer Execs Earned More Than $15M

The top executives at seven publicly traded managed care insurers in the U.S. all saw their total compensation for 2019 rise on a yearly basis, with six of them earning more than $15 million each.

Joseph Zubretsky of Molina Healthcare Inc. was paid $18.0 million in total adjusted compensation, an 18.4% rise compared to 2018. He received $13.0 million in stock awards last year.

Anthem Inc. CEO Gail Boudreaux earned $15.5 million, up 9.1% compared to her annualized pay in 2018, with $8.4 million of that total coming from stock grants and $2.8 million in options.

For 2019, UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s David Wichmann, Humana Inc.'s Bruce Broussard and Cigna Corp.'s David Cordani were paid $18.9 million, $16.7 million and $19.1 million, respectively, representing year-over-year compensation increases of 4.3%, 2.5% and 0.8%.

Michael Neidorff of Centene Corp. retained his spot as the highest-paid health insurance CEO, earning $26.4 million in 2019, up 1.2% from what he collected in 2018.

Additionally, Advanzeon Solutions Inc. CEO Clark Marcus received $100,000 and $200,000 in stock and options grants, respectively, in 2019, a 65% yearly increase.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.

Learn more about Insurance
Request Demo
  • Download The Full Report

Molina CEO Saw 18% Jump In '19 Pay; 6 Health Insurer Execs Earned More Than $15M

Click Here
  • Webinar

Outlook and Trends for U.S. Insurers: The Path Forward

Click Here