Molina CEO Saw 18% Jump In '19 Pay; 6 Health Insurer Execs Earned More Than $15M

The top executives at seven publicly traded managed care insurers in the U.S. all saw their total compensation for 2019 rise on a yearly basis, with six of them earning more than $15 million each.

Joseph Zubretsky of Molina Healthcare Inc. was paid $18.0 million in total adjusted compensation, an 18.4% rise compared to 2018. He received $13.0 million in stock awards last year.

Anthem Inc. CEO Gail Boudreaux earned $15.5 million, up 9.1% compared to her annualized pay in 2018, with $8.4 million of that total coming from stock grants and $2.8 million in options.

For 2019, UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s David Wichmann, Humana Inc.'s Bruce Broussard and Cigna Corp.'s David Cordani were paid $18.9 million, $16.7 million and $19.1 million, respectively, representing year-over-year compensation increases of 4.3%, 2.5% and 0.8%.

Michael Neidorff of Centene Corp. retained his spot as the highest-paid health insurance CEO, earning $26.4 million in 2019, up 1.2% from what he collected in 2018.

Additionally, Advanzeon Solutions Inc. CEO Clark Marcus received $100,000 and $200,000 in stock and options grants, respectively, in 2019, a 65% yearly increase.

