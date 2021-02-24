Metals Markets To Rebound After Coronavirus Epidemic Peaks — Part 1

While we anticipate metals markets to recover once the coronavirus epidemic reaches its peak, we nevertheless expect the industrial metals to remain under downward pressure in the first quarter of 2020. Concern remains over the longer-term impacts of the epidemic on the Chinese economy and metals prices, given China's position as the world's leading consumer of industrial metals.

Coronavirus to impact China's economic growth temporarily

The coronavirus outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province, in December 2019. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global health emergency in January 2020. As of Feb. 6, S&P Global Ratings estimated that the outbreak will lower China's 2020 GDP growth to 5.0% from the previous 5.7%, with most of the impact occurring in the March quarter, assuming the virus is contained globally by March with virtually no transmission in April. The Chinese economy is expected to recover firmly by the third quarter, and 2021 GDP is projected to expand by 6.4%, up from the previous 5.6% forecast, as pent-up consumer demand returns to the market.

The epidemic has caused widespread impacts to the Chinese economy, which are beginning to cascade globally. Domestically, Chinese businesses have been affected by labor shortages and disrupted logistics and supply chains; we assess that these challenges will continue into the June quarter. The Chinese government has taken a number of measures to mitigate the economic impact; however, manufacturing activity declined sharply in February. China's official Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI — one of the first official economic indicators published since the outbreak — fell to 35.7 in February, an all-time low and down from 50 in January. China's Caixin PMI also sank from 51.1 in January to 40.3 in February, its lowest reading since the survey began in 2004. Outside China, other countries have begun to address the economic impacts, with the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting its interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.5% on March 3.

Metals indexes hit by coronavirus fears

Analysis of previous virus outbreak impacts on the metals industry suggests that commodities are likely to rebound when health concerns subside. Severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS was first reported in early February 2003 to the World Health Organization, which then issued a global alert March 12, 2003. News about SARS spread to North America and peaked April 25, 2003. The largest commodity price drops occurred between March and April, persisting until the peak news date, after which markets showed signs of recovery.

The new coronavirus is following a similar trend, with share prices for diversified and downstream mining companies falling the most. Unlike the SARS epidemic, however, the S&P/TSX metals and mining composite index, which includes many precious metals companies, is presently performing relatively well as a hedge. The S&P/ASX, however, has been dragged down by BHP Group, which is down 22%. The diversified miners, which are heavily tied to China, have seen the largest decreases in share prices since coronavirus news coverage ramped up, falling by 21% since Dec. 18. The coronavirus-related news cycle spiked Jan. 30, according to Google Trends, which caused the first dip in share prices, which then increased marginally until a resurgence in the news cycle Feb. 21, which peaked Feb. 28. This increase in news wiped out months of gains in the market, and even gold prices, which were increasing up until Feb. 24, declined, possibly due to investors taking profits and getting ready to reenter the equity market. Historically, share prices begin to recover after a peak in news coverage; if the worst news of the coronavirus is past, we should expect prices to rebound as in past epidemics.

Metals rebound likely, but risks remain

As shown in the charts below, in 2003, the world mining, downstream and diversified indexes that we constructed as part of our analysis had all rebounded by 15% to 20% three months after the SARS epidemic peaked. Global mining companies rebounded the most, while diversified mining companies rebounded the least. In the present case, we expect that the wider metals space will rebound strongly once the coronavirus epidemic reaches its peak and demand activity delayed by the epidemic resumes.

The WHO has warned of the coronavirus's pandemic potential, as confirmed cases have risen rapidly in South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran since Feb. 21. The possibility of a global pandemic could negate the impact of China's recovery on global growth, even if the epidemic comes under control in the country.

The main risk to our expectations is for a widespread, prolonged health crisis that delays global economic recovery. The fact that the daily number of newly confirmed cases outside China has been above that of China since Feb. 26 until as of March 2 highlights this risk. S&P Global Ratings' forecasts are based on the assumption that the epidemic will be under control globally in March 2020; however, China's top epidemiologists expect it will be closer to the end of April before this occurs. We expect that China's Central Bank will continue to use monetary stimulus to support China's economy, which will also support industrial metals prices through higher demand.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.