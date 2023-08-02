Liquidity pressures put funding in the crosshairs at community banks

Highlights

Community banks began to feel greater pressure on liquidity in the late summer, though, as depositors began to more actively move funds to their higher-yielding alternatives offered in the Treasury and money markets.

We expect CD balances and borrowings from the FHLB to steadily grow in 2023 as community banks seek to fulfill their liquidity needs, translating into notably higher deposit costs for the group.

Credit trends remain benign, but there are signs of weakness in the market, with an increasingly inverted yield curve, which is often a precursor of a recession.