 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/lincolns-glass-tops-list-of-highest-paid-us-life-insurer-ceos-in-2019 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Lincoln's Glass Tops List Of Highest-Paid US Life Insurer CEOs In 2019

Part Two IFRS 9 Blog Series: The Need to Upgrade Analytical Tools

2018 US Property Casualty Insurance Market Report

Fintech

Fintech Funding Flows To Insurtech In February

Lemonade Growing Premiums Faster Than Esurance's Homeowners Business Did


Lincoln's Glass Tops List Of Highest-Paid US Life Insurer CEOs In 2019

Lincoln National Corp.’s Dennis Glass was the most highly compensated CEO among the largest U.S.-listed life insurers in 2019, an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis finds.

Glass' compensation increased 5.2% year over year to $15.1 million, which consists of $2.2 million in cash, $8.1 million in stocks, $1.6 million in options and $3.2 million via a nonequity incentive plan. His compensation is about 194x the median employee salary at Lincoln National.

The second-highest-paid CEO in the group was Aflac Inc.'s Daniel Amos, who earned about $14.1 million in 2019. That sum represented an 8.2% decline compared to the prior year.

Prudential Financial Inc. CEO Charles Lowrey, who took the No. 3 spot, saw his compensation rise by the largest percentage of anyone on the list. His total compensation jumped 44.4% to $14.0 million in 2019, including a $6.1 million of nonequity incentive plan.

Brighthouse Financial Inc.'s Eric Steigerwalt saw the biggest percentage drop as his compensation fell 45.4% to $8.5 million. He was the second-highest-paid CEO in 2018, thanks to his compensation soaring 687.9% from what it was in 2017.


This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.

Learn more about Insurance
Request Demo
  • Download The Full Report

Lincoln's Glass Tops List Of Highest-Paid US Life Insurer CEOs In 2019

Click Here
  • Webinar

Outlook and Trends for U.S. Insurers: The Path Forward

Click Here