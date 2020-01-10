Lincoln's Glass Tops List Of Highest-Paid US Life Insurer CEOs In 2019

Lincoln National Corp.’s Dennis Glass was the most highly compensated CEO among the largest U.S.-listed life insurers in 2019, an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis finds.

Glass' compensation increased 5.2% year over year to $15.1 million, which consists of $2.2 million in cash, $8.1 million in stocks, $1.6 million in options and $3.2 million via a nonequity incentive plan. His compensation is about 194x the median employee salary at Lincoln National.

The second-highest-paid CEO in the group was Aflac Inc.'s Daniel Amos, who earned about $14.1 million in 2019. That sum represented an 8.2% decline compared to the prior year.

Prudential Financial Inc. CEO Charles Lowrey, who took the No. 3 spot, saw his compensation rise by the largest percentage of anyone on the list. His total compensation jumped 44.4% to $14.0 million in 2019, including a $6.1 million of nonequity incentive plan.

Brighthouse Financial Inc.'s Eric Steigerwalt saw the biggest percentage drop as his compensation fell 45.4% to $8.5 million. He was the second-highest-paid CEO in 2018, thanks to his compensation soaring 687.9% from what it was in 2017.



This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.