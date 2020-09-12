Insurtech Startup's $3.65B Valuation Seems Rich

While insurtech startup Root Inc. is growing quickly, its latest valuation seems on the high side, not only relative to incumbent personal lines insurers, but even to fellow insurtech unicorn Oscar Insurance Corp.

Root Inc. announced Sept. 9 that it is raising $350 million at a $3.65 billion valuation, confirming an Aug. 19 report from The Wall Street Journal. This valuation would represent an approximately 50x multiple to the net premiums written by its underwriting arm, Root Insurance Co., in 2018. That is on par with Lemonade Inc., a startup focused on the homeowners insurance market, but far higher than health insurance startup Oscar.

Root Inc.'s valuation is also about 7x higher than the amount of capital it has raised from investors, versus about 3x for Oscar and 4x for Lemonade.

In terms of tech and innovation, Root Inc.'s main contribution seems to be its smartphone-based telematics system, which it uses to gauge driving behavior and offer discounts to safer drivers. While telematics programs have been around for decades, Root Inc. was at the forefront of using a phone's sensors as opposed to a device that plugs into a vehicle's onboard diagnostics port. Root Inc. also earns its tech moniker by selling its policies online, as opposed to using agents, and using machine learning techniques to improve its internal operations.

Despite writing different insurance lines, Oscar and Lemonade are useful comparisons because they have similar structures. While many other insurtech companies are insurance agents or providers of business-to-business solutions, the full-stack companies — such as Root, Lemonade and Oscar — handle their own underwriting. This puts them in direct competition with traditional underwriters like Progressive Corp., Allstate Corp. and Anthem Inc.

In addition to size, Root's valuation is remarkable in that it has grown so fast. Root launched in late 2016 and by August 2018 had reached a $1 billion post-money valuation. Such a rise is not completely unheard of — payment processor Stripe Inc. went from $1.75 billion to $3.5 billion over the course of 2014 — but compared to Oscar it is a steep climb.

To be fair, Root Inc.'s insurance business has been growing rapidly, and its valuation is likely factoring in future growth. Using statutory data from the last 12 months as of June 30, Root Inc.'s $3.65 billion valuation would be only 18.3x net premiums written. That multiple drops to 12.5x if one multiplies its Q2'19 amount by four.

Lemonade Insurance's multiple falls to 30x based on the last 12 months as of June 30 and to 22.1x based on annualized second quarter 2019 net premiums written. It is difficult to compare Oscar in the same way, as its New Jersey-based unit does not file on a quarterly basis. But Oscar still seems to be very much in growth mode; it plans to add six states in 2020, pending regulatory approval, bringing its total to 15 states.

On the plus side for Root Inc., the private-passenger auto business has been performing well in recent years, with large amounts of premium increases. S&P Global Market Intelligence expects this favorable trend to continue through the next few years, albeit with potentially slower rates of growth in direct written premiums than the industry witnessed in 2016, 2017 and 2018, as detailed in the 2019 US Auto Insurance Market Report.

Even taking into account future growth and business conditions, Root Inc.'s latest valuation seems rich relative to traditional personal lines underwriters. Using the ratio of total enterprise value to net premiums written, Safety Insurance Group Inc., NI Holdings Inc. and Erie Indemnity Co. are on the high side among publicly traded U.S. personal lines insurers. But even so, their multiples were all below 2x as of Aug. 28.

The best comparison for Root Inc. is likely Progressive, given its large auto insurance business and its embrace of technology. Even in the late 1990s, when the tech bubble was reaching its peak, Progressive's multiple of enterprise value to net premiums written did not rise above 2.5x.

Progressive is a much larger and more mature organization, but one of the key similarities to Root is its use of telematics. Progressive experimented with a usage-based program in the 1990s, known as Autograph, and continued to roll out new devices and programs in subsequent years, including the latest incarnation known as Snapshot.

Progressive has provided some disclosures on Snapshot over the years. In 2012, Progressive reported the annual premiums of customers choosing Snapshot crossed $1 billion; in 2013, they surpassed $2 billion; and in 2014, Progressive wrote over $2.6 billion of premiums with customers who were part of the Snapshot program.

On the positive side, the Snapshot growth figures are encouraging for Root, as they show a decent amount of customer adoption. But on the negative side, Progressive had only accrued $2.6 billion in premium seven years after launching the first wireless device in January 2008.

By 2014, Progressive had rolled out the program in 45 states and D.C., via both agency and direct channels, which means Progressive has likely captured a large portion of the potential market. Progressive has not let the smartphone-based telematics trend pass it by, either. It partnered with TrueMotion Inc., formerly Censio, to develop a Snapshot mobile app and launched a pilot in September 2015.

Per Root Inc.'s website as of Sept. 5, the company's policies are currently available in 29 states, with eight more coming soon. Root Insurance recently entered the California market, which ranked as the largest in the U.S. based on 2018 private auto direct premiums written. It has also been writing in the second-largest state, Texas, since 2017. The next three highest — New York, Florida and Michigan — are still on the horizon and could, therefore, generate large amounts of premium for the startup. However, none were listed as "coming soon" on the website.

Esurance Insurance Co. might be another useful comparison. The company, which was at the vanguard of offering insurance online amid the internet boom, sold to Allstate in a $1 billion deal that closed in 2011. Based on Esurance's 2010 net premiums written, that comes out to a multiple of 2.5x, and based on the four quarters prior to the deal announcement, the multiple would be 2.3x. Esurance had a particularly good first quarter of 2011, which, when annualized, would mean a multiple of only 1.4x. These multiples are much more in line with a traditional underwriter than a high-flying tech startup.

Esurance is also a cautionary tale in how quickly fortunes can change. The company started as a broker in the late 1990s, completing its series A round in May 1999 for $5 million and raising an additional $34 million in December of that year. However, the dot-com crash hit the company hard, and it ultimately sold an 80% stake to Folksamerica, a White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. subsidiary, for only $9 million in October 2000.

Root Inc. has had impressive growth thus far and looks like it will continue to. It also seems dedicated to adopting cutting-edge technology and, in our view, is a quintessential example of insurtech. But a valuation north of $3 billion seems less obvious. Its backers seem to be valuing Root Inc. more as a tech company than a traditional underwriter with tech capabilities, a valuation we think Root Inc. would be unlikely to fetch in the public market.