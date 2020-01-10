Hollywood Fans In Asia

While the U.S.-China trade war drags on, our July surveys show China, India and South Korea consumers — 2.77 billion strong — are still fans of Hollywood fare.

Just 32% of those surveyed in China in July 2019 said they were fans of none of the 12 content sets we asked about, followed by India at 25%, South Korea at 22% and the U.S. at 19%.

While U.S.-based survey takers were the biggest fans of all 12 movie brands/franchises surveyed for in most cases, the exceptions were "The Conjuring" and "Game of Thrones," which both had more fans than the U.S. in India. Overall, Disney Animation was the top performer in all three Asian countries, while in the U.S., Walt Disney Co. Animation ranked third behind Pixar and Marvel.

The success of U.S. content overseas underscores how good stateside producers are at telling stories with broad audience appeal.

China

Of the 12 U.S. movie brands/franchises we asked about, the most popular in China was Disney Animation and "Star Wars" with 30% and 28% of survey takers, respectively, considering themselves fans.

Overall, those above 50 years old in China were the least interested in U.S. content.

And tastes vary by generation. For instance, those ages 18-29 preferred "Star Wars" and DC Comics, but those ages 30-39 leaned toward Marvel Comics and DreamWorks Animation. By gender, women surveyed in China were more likely to be fans of Pixar and DC Comics while men preferred Marvel Comics and "Lord of the Rings." In the following two tables, the cells in tan indicate the highest two market share percentages across that row.

India

As noted, India was the only one of the three countries to have a higher share of fans of a particular show than fan rates in the U.S.: "The Conjuring" (24% versus 11%) and "Game of Thrones" (32% versus 27%).

Our survey was fielded in July 2019, immediately after the June 28 theatrical release of "Annabelle Comes Home." But perhaps a bigger driver is that home-grown horror fare in India is a tough sell for Indian film producers that face challenging distribution dynamics for spooky flicks. That a man died during the screening of "The Conjuring 2" in 2016 in India may have inadvertently helped with marketing efforts.

South Korea

While "The Conjuring" did well in India at 24%, in South Korea just 6% were fans despite a similar late June launch of "The Conjuring" universe's "Anabelle Comes Home" in South Korea.

But similar to China and India, Disney animation also takes the top spot in Korea. Consequently, "The Art of Disney: The Magic of Animation" exhibit premiered this April — and was open during the fielding of our survey — at the South Korean cultural landmark Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. Just 22% of the survey base answered they liked none of the 12 content sets we presented, only three points higher than the U.S.

Data presented in this article was collected from Kagan Consumer Insights Asia-Pacific surveys. The 2019 China, India and South Korea Consumer Insights surveys consisted of approximately 1,000 adult internet users and were completed during July 2019. Data from the survey has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Percentages are rounded up to the nearest whole number.

Consumer Insights is a regular feature from Kagan, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence's TMT offering, providing exclusive research and commentary.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.