Generative AI Digest: A roundup of latest breakthroughs and developments

The release of ChatGPT by OpenAI LLC on Nov. 30, 2022, appears to have been generative AI's "iPhone moment" — the event that catapulted the possibility of such technology into the mainstream despite not being the first example of its type. Changes are happening so quickly that we plan to offer a regular roundup of product releases, funding rounds, M&A, and political and regulatory developments. This is not intended to be exhaustive, just a sample of intriguing updates we have seen.

Generative AI product announcements are happening daily. Vendors are desperate to get their message out (even if the products are only available to testers) in an attempt to grab mindshare, hoping market share will follow. These large language models (LLMs) did not appear out of nowhere; they are built on many years of research and testing, and the availability of huge amounts of computer infrastructure — graphics processing units in particular. ChatGPT changed the landscape and has driven vendors to either come up with a generative AI story from scratch, release products into preview (having had them hidden away) or accelerate previously planned road maps. We expect more announcements in the coming weeks that will feature in our next roundup.

Product releases and updates

Microsoft Corp. launched Microsoft 365 CoPilot, which combines LLMs with users' data across their documents, contacts, presentations, emails, notes and calendars. A process Microsoft calls "grounding" improves the quality of a prompt made in Microsoft 365 apps, combines it with other data, and sends that modified prompt to the LLM. The response is then processed with other calls to Microsoft Graph — an API that unifies data across many Microsoft services — alongside security and data privacy checks, before giving the user a response and issuing commands to the apps. CoPilot is also behind a new tool called Business Chat, which works as a chatbot interface to find or summarize information or generate new content — suggested prompts include identifying project milestones or writing a new planning overview. Business Chat is available initially within Teams. Microsoft is testing CoPilot with 20 customers, with wider availability and pricing expected in coming months.

On March 9, Microsoft made ChatGPT available in preview via its Azure OpenAI Service. ChatGPT will sit alongside other OpenAI technologies, including Codex (code generation) and DALL·E (image generation), which were already available through the service.

AI21 Labs LTD. has released Jurassic-2, an update on the company's Jurassic-1 LLM family first released in 2021. The models will be available in three versions — Large, Jumbo and Grande — with multilingual support for English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian and Dutch. The company is establishing a suite of task-specific APIs for use cases such as summarization and text segmentation.

Anthropic PBC has two versions of its chatbot: Claude and Claude Instant. Claude is a high-performance model and Claude Instant is a lighter, less expensive and faster option. The focus for the company has been safety — a topic it is positioning as a differentiator — with a claim that the goal is to develop a tool that is "helpful, honest and harmless." Anthropic has been testing it with Notion, Quora Inc. and Duck Duck Go Inc. over the past few months, and is opening it up to early access that users can apply to join. Quora has integrated Claude into its Poe app, and DuckDuckGo has done the same with its DuckAssist.

Baidu Inc. announced a chatbot known as Ernie in a presentation by CEO Robin Li on March 16. The launch event did not feature a live demonstration, relying instead on a video and slide presentation. Baidu showed Ernie making connections between characters in a science fiction novel and summarizing the plot. It also showed it generating a video and solving mathematical problems.

OpenAI unveiled GPT-4, the multimodal (capable of using images as inputs, not just text) successor to GPT-3.5. OpenAI claims to show near human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks, including a simulated bar exam, where it passed with a score in the top 10% of takers, contrasting with GPT-3.5's effort, which was around the bottom 10%. A paper launched with the product detailed the safety challenges presented by the limitations of the model, which it has been working on since training was finished in August 2022, as well as the safety processes the company put in place prior to its deployment. It launched GPT-4 with text input capability via ChatGPT Plus and a waitlist for the API. OpenAI is working with Be My Eyes, which has built a suite of products to assist visually impaired people, to prepare the image input capability. The company is also making OpenAI Evals, a framework for evaluation of AI model performance that enables users to report shortcomings, available as open source.

Midjourney announced version 5 of its AI image generator tool on March 15. The release is said to provide enhanced image quality, with early users drawing attention to the ability to generate reflections and more realistic lighting, and continues a highly accelerated release trajectory for a product only made available in March 2022. Midjourney recently announced a partnership with Google Cloud.

Google Cloud's first major set of generative AI offerings includes two foundation models, a new developer tool and generative AI enhancements in other products. The new offerings include MakerSuite for developers, generative AI features in its Vertex AI managed service, Generative AI App Builder, conversational AI based on an organization's own data, and new features in Google Workspace. These sit on top of two Google LLC foundation models — PaLM chat-bison-001 and PaLM text-bison-001 — which have been talked about in AI circles for some time and are now exposed via APIs. Google is making all these available to "trusted testers" and promises more releases every two weeks.

NVIDIA Corp. updated NeMo, an open-source framework for building LLMs. NeMo was trained from scratch using the multilingual C4 open-source web dataset. It is based on Nvidia's NeMo Megatron containerized framework for deploying LLMs. NeMo supports prompt-turning, a few-shot learning approach and fine-tuning. In prompt-tuning, the foundation model remains frozen, while in fine-tuning the foundation model is modified.

Several announcements have been made at the application level, with new market entrants and integrations. GPT (generative pre-trained transformer) is featured heavily and has a growing presence in the customer relationship management space, with Salesforce Inc. saying it will pair its own AI investments with OpenAI to release EinsteinGPT — available within the Sales, Service and Marketing Cloud, as well as for Salesforce developers. In Salesforce's Slack product, Einstein GPT is available to provide research on prospective customers, while a distinct ChatGPT integration (to summarize threads) is available in beta. HubSpot Inc. announced its own generative AI tools — ChatSpot (in alpha) and content assistant (in beta) — both powered by GPT.

Grammarly Inc.'s GrammarlyGO adds generative features to its existing spelling and grammar checker, including text composition; auto-replies; rewrites for tone, clarity and length; and one-click prompts for improving writing.

Jasper AI Inc.'s Jasper for Business is a set of enterprise features designed to increase the take-up of its generative AI platform. At the center of the enterprise positioning sits Jasper Brand Voice, which gives businesses the ability to train Jasper on company-specific information and tone. This capability is designed to provide on-brand content, adopting the style required for marketing copy and communications. Greater controls over user access, document sharing and improving the service's browser extensions were other announcements tied into Jasper for Business.

Startup D-ID added to its suite of generative AI offerings with an avatar chatbot service Chat D-ID. The company has positioned the service as a visual interface with ChatGPT, providing a human-like face to interact with. An enterprise version of the project allows companies to establish their own customizable digital avatar to interact with customers or prospects. The Israeli startup, legally incorporated as De-Identification, has achieved just under $50 million dollars in funding since its founding in 2017.

Partnerships

Bain & Co. Partnership announced a service alliance with OpenAI on Feb. 21, with The Coca-Cola Co. the first customer for the alliance. Coca-Cola is engaging with both ChatGPT and DALL·E to improve customer experience and marketing. Other cited targeted use cases for the alliance include contact centers and financial advisory. General Motors Co. suggested in March that it is looking to use ChatGPT as a means of interfacing with vehicles, with a plan to establish a car-specific layer on top of the OpenAI offering. The focus on sales and customer enablement in these partnerships reflects the use cases many businesses are already applying AI technology to.

Funding

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz LLC made its first investment foray into generative AI, leading an investment round of $150m in Character.AI — a conversational chatbot that can imitate figures and personality characteristics. With Andreessen Horowitz well known for its investments in Web3 and blockchain startups, it seems illustrative of a trend in early-stage startup investments away from cryptocurrency service providers — with capital and deal activity drying up in the troubled market since early 2022 — and toward a more fashionable technology. That said, Character.AI is somewhat bridging these hype cycles by allowing users to purchase character assets and tokenize them on the Polygon blockchain.

Salesforce Ventures LLC announced a $250 million generative AI fund in March, noting that the fund will initially invest in Anthropic, Cohere Inc., Hearth AI and You.com. Anthropic and Cohere are both well-funded model providers, while You.com (incorporated as SuSea Inc.) provides an online search engine that can summarize web content. Hearth.AI positions itself as "agentic relationship management" technology, but is perhaps better understood as a prescriptive analytics and automation CRM tool — establishing an interface that can generate insight into customers, sales opportunities and product recommendations. Salesforce Ventures represents the company's only known investor.

Adept AI Labs announced a $350 million series B funding round led by General Catalyst Group Management LLC and Spark Capital Partners LLC, with participation from Workday Ventures Inc., Nvidia, Microsoft and Atlassian Ventures. The company, which focuses on interfacing with computers using natural language commands, had announced a $65 million series A round in April 2022.

The value of well-known names and executive legacy is evident in the emergence of Typeface Inc. from stealth in late February, with an announcement that it had received $65 million. The transaction included participation from Lightspeed Ventures LLC, GV Management Company LLC, M12 and Menlo Ventures Management LP. The vendor, founded by former Adobe Inc. CTO Abhay Parasnis, is targeting personalized marketing and advertising use cases for generative AI.

As Typeface suggests, we are seeing a number of investments taking place at an application level, with marketing and writing notable areas of focus. OthersideAI Inc. has announced a $2.8 million funding round co-led by investors Cortical Ventures and Active Venture Partners, LLC. This brings the funding for the vendor, which offers generative AI-driven productivity services through its HyperWrite toolset, to just under $5.5 million. Some consolidation does appear to be taking place with text generators — with Copysmith Inc. acquiring Rytr LLC and Frase Inc. in 2022 — but the market appears to be characterized by a burgeoning ecosystem of small players.

Politics and regulations

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) published a blog post that warns companies about overhyping claims about AI in their advertising. Specifically, it cautions against exaggerating what AI product can do, promising that it does something better than a non-AI-enabled product, and even whether it has any AI in it at all. It finishes with a warning: "You don't need a machine to predict what the FTC might do when those claims are unsupported."

The US Chamber of Commerce has called for AI regulations, including a "risk-based regulatory framework," which sounds close to the European Union's forthcoming approach to AI regulations. Its report sets out five pillars for legislation — efficiency, neutrality, proportionality, collegiality and flexibility — and identifies why the US congress and administration needs to act (and do so now) to maintain a competitive workforce, the country's overall competitive position in the global economy and the country's national security.

The EU is expected to vote on its proposed AI act within the next few weeks. The proposed law would assign risk categories to AI applications, banning those that represent "unacceptable risk." Specific legal requirements will be designated for a separate category of "high-risk applications."