Financial Institution Perspectives on Climate Change Measurement, Management and Reporting in New Zealand

To take a close look at the state of climate reporting today and some of the challenges financial firms face going forward, S&P Global Market Intelligence hosted a roundtable to discuss the views of the financial sector in New Zealand regarding climate change. The roundtable discussion was moderated by Michael Salvatico, Head of Asia, Pacific, Middle East & Africa ESG Solutions, S&P Global Sustainable1 and participants included representatives from asset management firms, banking and the stock exchange.
New Zealand accounts for a small percentage of global emissions but is taking a leading role on climate change risk assessment with regulator-led mandatory reporting. While New Zealand has a small risk of domestic stranded assets, investors may be exposed through international portfolios.
New Zealand was the first country to pass laws requiring banks, insurers and investment managers to report on the impacts of climate change on their businesses. The legislation affects about 200 of the largest financial firms in the country, as well as four of Australia’s major banks. Disclosures will become mandatory for financial years beginning in 2023 and will be based on standards from New Zealand’s independent accounting body, the External Reporting Board (XRB). These standards will reflect those outlined by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
Key takeaways from the roundtable discussion:
- Need to adjust the compliance mindset for climate change reporting
- Greenhouse gases (GHGs) are important but aren't the only climate metric
- There will be benefits from mandatory reporting for financial institutions
- More support is required for physical risk analysis
- Smaller companies and investors need education to overcome challenges
- Committing to TCFD reporting and net zero targets is a journey
- Urgent climate action is required to transition the entire economy
Financial Institution Perspectives on Climate Change Measurement, Management and Reporting in New Zealand
