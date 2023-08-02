ESG Data Signals: Trucost SDG Analytics

Using the Trucost SDG Dataset, investors can calculate the proportion of company’s “Sustainable Development Goal” revenues that are positioned for achieving the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Agenda.

Within the S&P 500 and MSCI World, equities with the highest SDG exposure (Tertile 1) outperform those with the lowest (Tertile 3) by 2.1% and 1.6% on average annually, respectively.

Constructing SDG aligned portfolios from the S&P 500® and the MSCI World results in a positive active return over the time period of +10.4% and +12.7% respectively.