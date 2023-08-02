 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/esg-data-signals-trucost-sdg-analytics content esgSubNav
ESG Data Signals: Trucost SDG Analytics
The Climate Vulnerability Assessment by APRA: Helping Financial Institutions Address Challenges

A Sustainability Framework for Customer and Supplier Credit Risk Management

A Look at Climate-Related Disclosures in Switzerland

Private Markets 360° | Episode 1: The role of ESG in Private Equity


Using the Trucost SDG Dataset, investors can calculate the proportion of company’s “Sustainable Development Goal” revenues that are positioned for achieving the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Agenda.

Within the S&P 500 and MSCI World, equities with the highest SDG exposure (Tertile 1) outperform those with the lowest (Tertile 3) by 2.1% and 1.6% on average annually, respectively.

Constructing SDG aligned portfolios from the S&P 500® and the MSCI World results in a positive active return over the time period of +10.4% and +12.7% respectively.

