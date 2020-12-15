 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/enhancing-sell-side-research-with-esg-scores content
The demand from investors for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data and products has never been stronger. This reflects the increasing awareness regarding the financial materiality of ESG issues and the role they can play in impacting a company’s performance. In response, more sell-side research teams are combining ESG and traditional financial analyses to help deepen their insights and improve their offering for institutional investors.

The head of sell-side research at this asset management firm recognized the growing importance of including ESG information in his team’s analysis, reports, and white papers and wanted to find a reputable third-party provider that could provide ESG data and analytical tools. 

