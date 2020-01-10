 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/emea-private-equity-market-snapshot-issue-26 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot Issue 26

ESG, Energy Companies, And Downside Protection For Investors

This is How High-Yield Managers Are Addressing ESG

ESG high yield indexes outperformed amid the pandemic but do they guarantee alpha

Bond Boom, Loan Rebound Fuel a Record August for the Leveraged Finance Market


EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot Issue 26

Highlights

Deal-making Confidence Slumps Despite Easing of Lockdown Restrictions

Growing EdTech Industry

Feature Article: The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Private Equity Market

Download The Full Report
Click here

Welcome to the 26th issue of the EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot (PEMS), a quarterly publication focusing on the Private Equity (PE) market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Economies may be re-opening across Europe, but as our analysis shows, it is clear that deal-making activity in EMEA has not yet recovered from the COVID-19 shut-down. Not only did the region hit record lows in Q2, but previously high-performing sectors – IT in particular – witnessed stark reductions in deal value and aggregate capital deployed.

It's not all doom and gloom, however. As human behaviour shifts in response to both temporary and permanent changes caused by the pandemic, certain sectors are experiencing rapid growth, like Education Technology (EdTech). From displaced school-aged children to adults with new flexibility and freedom to pursue education opportunities, EdTech is serving a whole new segment hungry for non-traditional modes of learning. While this is a global movement somewhat dominated by the North-American and Asia-Pacific regions, there are a number of European EdTech players to watch.

We close where we begin, asking how COVID-19 is impacting deal-making activity. This time, however, our analysis is based on a survey we conducted in July 2020 to help us understand how the PE community sees the pandemic affecting their immediate and near-term investment activity. The results show a clear differentiation by geographic location. On the whole, we can see a distinct link between respondents' perspectives and the specific impact COVID-19 has had, or is continuing to have, on their region.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Download The Full Report

EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot Issue 26

Click here