EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot Issue 23

This issue addresses the overall decline in capital deployed and number of deals felt across EMEA, in spite of some surprising gains among the Financials and Healthcare sectors. After discussing the factors playing into this trend, we take a deeper dive into the number of PE-backed Public to Private buyout deals on the horizon in the UK.

From there, we take a broader view of the Communication Services sector and look at the implications of its record-setting upwards trajectory over the past five years. We close with a feature article examining the way investors are increasingly perceiving Environmental, Social and Governance as an investment opportunity to be seized, as opposed to an investment risk to be managed.