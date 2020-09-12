Double-Digit Growth, Complex Bank Relationships Lie Ahead For US Digital Lenders

U.S. digital lenders will grow originations at a compound annual rate of 14.3% from 2019 to 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2019 U.S. Digital Lending Market Report.

The analysis covers a group of 16 U.S. digital lenders that grew cumulative originations at an estimated compound annual rate of 72.4% in the five years ended Sept. 30, 2019. We expect the fastest growth through 2023 from digital lenders focused on serving small and medium-sized enterprises, as opposed to personal-focused or student-focused lenders. Accompanying the industry's growth is increasing variation in business models and more complex relationships with incumbent banks.

Click here to read the full 2019 U.S. Digital Lending Market Report and to access data exhibits.

Digital lenders act as intermediaries between pools of capital on one side and borrowers seeking loan products on the other side. Increasing complexity on both sides has been an ongoing theme in the industry that continued to develop in 2019.

Digital lenders continued exploring new sources and models of funding as they sought to better manage their stability and cost of funds. Balance sheet lender LendingPoint LLC accessed the securitization markets for the first time in 2019 with a $178 million transaction. Competitor GreenSky Inc. wants to work with nonbank entities as it seeks to diffuse the concentration risk in its current funding partner network.

Bank funding remains a highly sought after source of financing in general due to its relative stability and lower cost. Digital lenders' interest in pursuing banking charters appears to have been reignited in the past year. Square Inc. refiled with the FDIC for an industrial loan company charter toward the end of 2018, and both LendingClub Corp. and On Deck Capital Inc. have shown serious interest in pursuing charters. Aside from improving the stability and cost of funding, bank status could free digital lenders from dependence on bank partners and lead to greater customer trust.

Mirroring the branching out of funding models is the expansion of product offerings. Prosper recently announced a HELOC product in partnership with BBVA USA. On Deck Capital announced the addition of equipment financing to its suite of loan products targeted at SMEs; LendingPoint has grown a point-of-sale lending business after its acquisition of LoanHero in 2018; and Kabbage Inc. released details of its Kabbage Pay invoicing product earlier in 2019 after hinting at its interest in the space in 2018.

Social Finance Inc. has been the most aggressive digital lender in terms of expanding into adjacent financial services. Originally a marketplace lender focused on student refinance loans, the company now offers a banking product, brokerage account and insurance services. This strategy of diversification began as early as 2016, but CEO Anthony Noto, who took over in 2018, appears to be pushing it more aggressively than his predecessor.

The push into nonlending products will create new relationships between digital lenders and the banks on which they rely for certain functions, such as access to major payment networks and federally insured deposit accounts. For example, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB issues the SoFi Money debit card, and Republic Bank & Trust Co. issues the Kabbage Card.

Digital lenders are not the only fintech companies tapping into new verticals, supported by the development of a middle layer, or infrastructure layer, of services that allow fintechs and others to more easily access bank functionality. Though open banking — a regime of free, permissioned access to customers' banking data — is not legally mandated in the U.S., some banks are proactively modernizing their technology to cement a place in this burgeoning service layer. The Bancorp Bank, Cross River Bank and BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. have all developed banking-as-a-service platforms to provide access to a variety of bank functionality along with establishing more traditional funding partner relationships with digital lenders.

Other banks may team up with technology firms that externalize their functionality via APIs. Such infrastructure fintechs have attracted material amounts of funding. Companies such as Marqeta Inc., Galileo Processing Inc. and Cambr have created infrastructure for card issuance, payment rails access and deposit account creation, among other applications. Kabbage leveraged Marqeta's infrastructure to issue its Kabbage Card. More digital lenders are likely to follow suit as they expand their own product offerings.

Digital lenders are also white-labeling their loan engines for banks and credit unions. Through these partnerships, banks can use lending technology developed by fintech companies to offer their own branded solution to customers. Institutions such as Citizens Financial Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp. and Fifth Third Bancorp have partnered with Fundation Group LLC to automate their small business loan origination process. First National Bank of Omaha recently launched its all-digital personal loan product powered by Upstart Network Inc. technology. OnDeck and Avant LLC are also investing heavily in their own white-label businesses.

Banks and fintechs are neither pure competitors, nor pure partners, but rather a mix of both. Individual banks and fintechs are making different strategic decisions about whether to enable or compete in various financial service verticals, creating a complex web of relationships that will define the continued evolution of the space.