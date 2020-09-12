Deposit Costs Stay Sticky Despite Fed Rate Cuts

Interest rate decreases have not brought hoped-for relief in funding costs for many U.S. banks.

Lower rates will eventually allow banks to lower deposit costs, but the change in the rate environment has already pressured loan yields, pushing net interest margins lower. That trend will persist through 2020 and weigh on returns, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's recently updated five-year outlook for the U.S. banking industry.

The third quarter saw the Federal Reserve cut the target short-term fed funds rate at the end of July and again late in the period. Long-term rates fell through the first nine months of 2019, but deposit costs did not decline. The industry's cost of interest-bearing deposits rose to 1.17% in the third quarter from 1.16% in the second quarter and 0.87% a year earlier.

Deposit betas, or the percentage of changes in market rates that banks pass on to their customers, moved above 115% in the third quarter from 64% in the second quarter. Betas jumped as deposit costs inched higher, while the year-over-year change in the fed funds rate was far smaller when compared to recent quarters.

While bankers hoped for repeats of past rate cycles, when deposit costs quickly declined in the aftermath of Fed rate cuts, several factors have altered the competitive landscape. The nation's largest banks, which hold the majority of deposits, face a host of liquidity rules today that did not exist during the last tightening cycle. Those rules put a premium on cash and retail deposits.

There are also a number of sizable competitors vying for deposits today that either had a small or nonexistent presence in the retail deposit market before the financial crisis. Since then, large institutions such as Ally Financial Inc., CIT Group Inc., and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. through its Marcus platform sought to improve their funding profiles by adding retail deposits. Those institutions have grown retail deposits more quickly than other large banks in recent years, often by marketing online-only savings accounts and CDs at rates that are recognized as some of the highest in the market.

The direct bank group continued to grow consumer deposits at a far faster clip in the third quarter. Goldman and CIT led the way, increasing consumer deposits by roughly 50% year over year, compared to a modest increase in the balances among the top five banks by assets. Banks above $1 billion in assets are required to report total balances of their consumer deposits, but the figures do not include retail CDs.

Goldman's Marcus platform received some headlines by lowering rates on its high-yield savings account before the Fed's July rate cut, and it just lowered the rate to 1.7%. Still, it is a much higher rate than consumers would receive at most other banks.

More nonbank competitors continue to enter the space with plans to market high-yield accounts. Robinhood just announced its second attempt to roll out a high-yield product, unveiling plans to partner with large banks to offer a cash management account with a 2.05% interest rate and FDIC insurance. Even if some newer entrants have failed to make big waves yet, the persistence of above-market savings account rates could serve as a thorn in the side of other banks looking to cut retail rates.

Some large banks such as Wells Fargo & Co. have acknowledged that they will not be able to lower rates on consumer accounts very much since the rates on their offerings never reached high levels in the first place.

Banks that marketed CD specials over much of the last year will continue to carry the costs of those products for some time, despite recent rate declines, since some of the most popular products have terms of one year. Bankers expected the products to follow long-term rates, which plunged through the first nine months of the year, but deposit betas on retail CDs jumped to 200% in the third quarter from 94% in the second quarter.

The experience could be different with commercial deposits, which are often negotiated, but commercial clients likely pushed for — and got — higher rates in the first half of 2019 before it became clear that the Fed cuts were coming.

Loan yields, meanwhile, fell in the third quarter. The yield on the 10-year Treasury has recently rebounded from the lows recorded in the summer of 2019 but remains nearly 140 basis points below the recent peak in November 2018.

The industry's loan yield dipped to 5.40% in the third quarter from 5.57% in the second quarter. Banks recorded a loan beta, or the percentage of changes in the fed funds rate that banks passed on to borrowers, of 31.6% in the third quarter, or about one-quarter of the deposit beta recorded in the period.

S&P Global Market Intelligence expects the industry's loan beta to lag deposit betas during the remainder of the year. The industry's loan yield should rise to 5.39% in 2019 from 5.23% in 2018 but dip from the levels witnessed through the first nine months of 2019. The challenging rate environment will hold down earning-asset yields, while deposit costs will fall modestly, pressuring net interest margins.

While net interest margins will continue to fall from the recent peak, credit quality should remain relatively benign in the near term, aided by the recent decrease in interest rates. Credit costs will rise modestly in 2020 and even more considerably in 2021, causing returns to contract.

Scope and methodology

S&P Global Market Intelligence analyzed nearly 10,000 banking subsidiaries, covering the core U.S. banking industry from 2004 through the third quarter of 2019. The analysis includes all commercial and savings banks and savings and loan associations, including historical institutions as long as they were still considered current at the end of a given year. It excludes several hundred institutions that hold bank charters but do not principally engage in banking activities, among them industrial banks, nondepository trusts and cooperative banks.

The analysis divided the industry into five asset groups to see which institutions have changed the most, using key regulatory thresholds to define the separation. The examination looked at banks with assets of $250 billion or more, $50 billion to $250 billion, $10 billion to $50 billion, $1 billion to $10 billion, and $1 billion and below.

The analysis looked back more than a decade to help inform projected results for the banking industry by examining long-term performance over periods outside the peak of the asset bubble from 2006 to 2007. S&P Global Market Intelligence has created a model that projects the balance sheet and income statement of the entire industry and allows for different growth assumptions from one year to the next.

The outlook is based on management commentary, discussions with industry sources, regression analysis, and asset and liability repricing data disclosed in banks' quarterly call reports. While taking into consideration historical growth rates, the analysis often excludes the significant volatility experienced in the years around the credit crisis.

The projections assume future Fed funds rates and 10-year Treasury yields based on a monthly survey of more than 60 economists conducted by The Wall Street Journal. Interest rate assumptions for 2022 are based on a two-point average of the Journal survey and estimates from the Congressional Budget Office's annual outlook. Figures for 2023 are based on CBO estimates. S&P Global Market Intelligence does not forecast changes in interest rates or macroeconomic indicators and aims to project what the banking industry will look like if the future holds what most economic observers expect.

The outlook is subject to change, perhaps materially, based on adjustments to the consensus expectations for interest rates, unemployment and economic growth. The projections can be updated or revised at any time as developments warrant, particularly when material changes occur.