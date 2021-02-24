Decoupling Mechanisms Are A Key Ratemaking Tool For Utility Regulators

Decoupling mechanisms have become prevalent in recent years, and slightly more than half of the electric and natural gas utilities followed by Regulatory Research Associates, a group within S&P Global market Intelligence, currently have one in place.

These mechanisms permit utilities to offset the effect on revenues of fluctuations in sales caused by customer participation in energy efficiency programs, deviations from "normal" temperature patterns or economic conditions.

RRA considers a decoupling mechanism that adjusts for all three of these factors to be a "full" decoupling mechanism and designates those that address only one or two of these factors as "partial" decoupling mechanisms. RRA also assigns a partial decoupling tag to those mechanisms that include rate caps or other limitations.

A defining characteristic of an adjustment clause is that it effectively shifts the risk associated with recovery of the expense in question from shareholders to customers. If the clause operates as designed, the company is able to change its rates to recover its costs on a current basis, without any negative effect on the bottom line and without the expense and delay that accompany a rate case filing.

Charlotte Cox, Lisa Fontanella, Lillian Federico, Dan Lowrey, Jason Lehmann and Monica Hlinka contributed to this article.