Copper CBS May 2020 - COVID-19 supply disruptions offset demand shortfalls

Copper prices rose 9.4% from US$4,785/t on April 1 to US$5,233/t on April 29, the highest level since mid-March. The price has since stumbled, however, dropping 2.7% to US$5,094.25/t May 5. The price increases and high levels of volatility are in line with our expectations. We have, therefore, maintained our average price forecast of US$5,700/t for 2020. We retained the price forecast despite decreasing our supply and demand forecasts by 75,000 tonnes and 185,000 tonnes, respectively, resulting in our refined surplus for the year increasing to 182,000 tonnes from 72,000 tonnes previously.

