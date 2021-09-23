 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/china-wins-the-trade-battle-in-may-looks-for-new-weapons content esgSubNav

In This List

China Wins The Trade Battle in May, Looks For New Weapons
Blog

Investment Banking Essentials Newsletter: June Edition, Part - 2

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: June Edition, Part - 2

Research

Foreign Brokers, Fish out of Water in China Market?

Blog

Insight Weekly: Fed's policy stance; overdrafts under scrutiny; energy stocks rally


China Wins The Trade Battle in May, Looks For New Weapons

China's international trade activity fell 3.4% year over year in May, largely due to an 8.5% slump in imports, Panjiva analysis of official figures shows. The drop in imports was the worst since Jul 2016 and brought the three month average change in imports to a 4.2% decline following a 1Q decline of 4.7%.

That bodes ill for China's main trading partners. Export growth remained volatile however with a modest 1.1% increase in May - better than the "modest decline" expected by analysts according to Reuters - following a 2.7% drop previously.

Learn more about Panjiva Supply Chain Intelligence
Click Here

EXPORT GROWTH MARGINAL AND VOLATILE

Chart segments Chinese trade by direction. Calculations based on China General Customs Administration figures. Source: Panjiva

There is some evidence for a subset of exporters rushing shipments to increase tariffs, as outlined in Panjiva's research of May 10, given exports to the U.S. only fell 4.2% year over year compared to 12.9% in the prior three months. Imports from the U.S. continued their precipitous descent with a 26.8% decline.

That meant exports to the U.S. fell $1.63 billion while imports fell $3.95 billion - from a trade deficit perspective the U.S. "lost" the May trade battle on its own measure. The trade surplus of $26.9 billion was 9.4% higher than a year earlier.

NEW PRE-TARIFF RUSH NEARLY BEATS OLD TARIFF DRAG

Chart segments Chinese trade with the U.S. by direction. Calculations based on China General Customs Administration figures. Source: Panjiva

Exports to the U.S. may begin to slow as a result of retaliatory measures outside of tariff driven measure. Total Chinese exports of rare earths fell 18.4% - while that supports reported government threats to cut shipments it continues a downturn of 11.2% in the prior three months.

Export limitations may widen. Xinhua reports that the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) will consider a “national technological security management list system” to restrict a broad range of technology exports - likely supply chain related - to the U.S.

There will need to be a careful balancing act there given high tech products including semiconductors have been supporting growth. Exports of semiconductors rose 12.3% year over year in May, without them total exports would have risen by 0.7% not 1.1%.

RARE EARTH DECLINE CONTINUES, SEMIS SLOW SOMEWHAT

Learn more about Panjiva
Request Demo