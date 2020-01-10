China Mobile Projections, 2020-2030

Visualize the current state of the mobile industry in mainland China and where it is headed in the next 10 years through select charts published by Kagan, a media market research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Companies covered include China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd., China Broadcasting Network Co., Ltd. and China Tower Corp. Ltd.
Key takeaways
- The coronavirus crisis brought China's mobile market to a standstill, but the new telco player China Broadcasting Network might stimulate competition and save the industry from further stagnation, especially with its much-coveted 700 MHz 5G spectrum holdings.
- As of March 2020, mainland China had at least 48.3 million 5G subscriptions spread across 57 cities.
- Our model projects flat growth for mobile subscriptions in 2020 due to earlier losses from the coronavirus crisis before increasing by 2.46% CAGR through 2030. 4G to 5G migration and increased mobile adoption in rural areas will underpin this growth.
- Cheap 5G plans and pressure from the government to reduce prices will put negative pressure on service revenue and ARPU in 2020. We project a CAGR of 3.75% and 1.25% respectively for the two metrics from 2020 to 2030.
