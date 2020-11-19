 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/broadband-only-homes-breeze-past-milestones content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Broadband-Only Homes Breeze Past Milestones

US Operators Bolster Downward Trajectory for US Cable Capex Forecast

Ad agencies struggle to survive second quarter of 2020

Video Supply-Side Platforms Hurt By Q2'20 Fall In Video Ads, Rebounding In 2021

AVIA: Building The Case For Satellite 5G


Broadband-Only Homes Breeze Past Milestones

The segment of wireline broadband homes not subscribing to traditional multichannel crossed symbolic thresholds in the first quarter of 2019, underscoring the rapid evolution of home video preferences in the U.S.

Kagan, a media research group with S&P Global Market Intelligence, estimates that more than 20% of U.S. occupied homes and over one-quarter of wireline broadband households fit our broadband-only definition as of Q1'19.

Click here for Kagan's full Q1'19 broadband-only home report.

The meteoric rise of the segment speaks to the popularity of online entertainment and puts in perspective recent high-profile technology, media and telecommunications developments such as:

  • Comcast Corp.'s NBC Universal direct-to-consumer strategy.
  • Charter Communications Inc.'s second high-profile over-the-top announcement in approximately 12 months.
  • Walt Disney Co.'s unveiling of Disney+.
  • Apple Inc.'s AppleTV+ ambitions.
  • AT&T Inc.'s programmed launched of a WarnerMedia-based "Netflix competitor" in the fourth quarter.
  • Disney's deals to acquire AT&T's and Comcast's stakes in Hulu LLC.

"Broadband-only homes" are defined as wireline broadband-connected U.S. occupied households without a traditional multichannel video package.

Broadband-only households more often than not consume video content via subscriptions to OTT and virtual multichannel services and/or over-the-air broadcast TV.

Nonmultichannel broadband homes differ from OTT video substitution, or cord cutting, in that they encompass OTT substitutes, virtual multichannel, over-the-air and nonvideo households subscribing to broadband internet.

Our estimates of the "broadband-only" universe do not take into consideration those households relying solely on wireless data for their broadband needs.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo