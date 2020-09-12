Big Banks Gaining Head Start In Southeast Asia's Digital Banking Race

While the prospect of technology firms becoming banks is gaining momentum in Southeast Asia, large traditional banks that have launched stand-alone digital outfits are steadily acquiring an early-mover advantage.

Central banks in Singapore and Malaysia are preparing to open the banking industry to digital players. Regulators in the Philippines and Thailand have expressed interest in developing virtual banking frameworks, and other countries could follow suit. Although the onset of virtual banking regimes will bring in more competition, large incumbents are already learning the tricks of the trade with their digital-only banks.

At least seven digital-only banks owned by large traditional financial institutions operate in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam — the four countries included in our analysis.

Internet-only bank features and financial services

Digital banks have introduced innovative features to offer greater convenience to users.

Digibank by DBS in Indonesia has incorporated self-service banking solutions such as a virtual assistant and a budget optimizer. PT Bank BTPN Tbk-owned Jenius offers a Jenius keyboard that enables users to access their bank account via their smartphone keyboard, eliminating the need to toggle to the bank's app to make transactions.

Mirroring super apps' strategy of entrenching themselves in consumers' daily lives, TIMO and YOLO, both launched by Vietnam Prosperity JSCB, have included in-app retail and lifestyle offerings such as ride-hailing and food delivery services to promote user engagement.

For banks going the digital route, capturing transaction data will be key to cross-sell other products. It is therefore unsurprising to see these digital banks offering debit and credit cards, with some going a step further to provide free delivery of the cards to their users.

Digital banks have also simplified the loan application process. In the case of DBS' Digibank, personal loan applications happen digitally, with approvals granted within 60 seconds.

Leveraging local partners to gain scale

As most of these digital outfits are owned by banks operating outside their core markets, partnerships with local players have become key customer acquisition channels.

UOB's TMRW bank in Thailand has established referral programs with Shopee, Grab and Line Man to encourage their customers to open a TMRW account. This strategy had reportedly netted the bank an average of 2,000 new account holders per month since its inception, according to Finews Asia.

Malaysia-based CIMB integrated its CIMB Philippines services into the GCash app, allowing the mobile wallet's users to open GSave lite, an entrant savings account powered by CIMB via the GCash platform. GSave lite has a maximum deposit limit of 100,000 Philippine pesos and an account validity of 12 months. To extend the use of this savings product, account holders will need to upgrade to the GSave full account via CIMB's mobile banking app and undergo the electronic know-your-customer process mandated by CIMB. Fund transfers between the GCash wallet and GSave account can be done seamlessly in-app, encouraging users to move idle money held in their e-wallet into the GSave account.

CIMB's approach of embedding its services into GCash's ecosystem encourages recurring business for the bank and would arguably be more effective in the long run as compared to TMRW's referral model, which appears to be more transactional in nature. According to the bank, this collaboration between CIMB and GCash saw the bank acquiring 500,000 GSave users within six months of operations.

That said, this model is not without limitations. Riding on GCash's ecosystem would mean that the client relationship is controlled by GCash, at least in the initial phase for users with the GSave lite account where funding and withdrawals can only be done on the GCash platform. CIMB's move to redirect users to the bank's app for account conversion to the full account could be the bank's way of rebalancing the ownership of the client relationship.

Streamlining onboarding process, but not casting a wide net

Digital banks appear to be targeting mainly the unbanked among urban dwellers.

Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand have put in place regulations to support electronic know-your-customer procedures. However, while account registration can be initiated in-app, only CIMB Bank Philippines and Jenius in Indonesia permit an end-to-end remote account-opening experience.

For the other banks, identity authentication is still required at physical venues, though some have streamlined the process by introducing biometric technology. At UOB's TMRW bank in Thailand and DBS Digibank in Indonesia, customers are required to visit a biometric verification booth with their identity card to complete their application, though this process can also be completed through agents for DBS users based in greater Jakarta, Indonesia.

In Vietnam, where electronic know-your-customer laws are lacking, face-to-face verification is required. While OCTO and YOLO allow customers in Vietnam to arrange for meetup with agents via the app, TIMO users would have to visit designated cafes to open their accounts.

The incumbent banks have broken the mold to offer consumers a different banking experience, but these innovations appear to benefit mainly urban residents. Agent verification services and biometric verification kiosks are primarily located in major cities, limiting the banks' reach in rural communities.