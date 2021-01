Beyond government policies, automakers' electrification targets are solidifying the long-term certainty of electric vehicles. S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates EV sales in passenger cars will increase by 5.3 times between 2019 and 2025, rising to 12.4 million units, based on a bottom-up forecast using automakers' announced EV plans and progress to date.

In 2020, global EV sales will be boosted by automaker efforts to meet tightened vehicle CO2 emission standards in the European Union, which will mitigate the expected flat year-over-year sales from Chinese automakers. Annual sales growth rate will decline from 2021 to 2025, while the sales growth volume will increase annually.

Auto manufacturers' EV sales performance, ambitions

Tesla Inc. was the largest EV manufacturer in 2019, delivering 367,000 vehicles, due to a sales increase of the mass-market Model 3 despite declining sales of premium Model S and X. Tesla's Shanghai and Berlin plants will bring localized production of Model 3 to the Chinese and European markets, respectively. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. was the second-largest EV manufacturer and has been a forerunner in plug-in electric vehicles, or PHEVs. Global sales in 2019 were boosted by the ramp-up of Nissan's first all battery electric vehicle, or BEV, model built for the Chinese market, the Sylphy.

In third and fourth place, BYD Co. Ltd. and BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., more commonly known as BAIC-BJEV, saw sales decline by 3% and 5%, respectively, due to impacts from China's subsidy phase-out in the second half of 2019. Chinese automakers face pressure to reduce costs and offer models that are designed to meet customer demand, instead of prioritizing meeting subsidy thresholds.

Hyundai Motor Co., Volkswagen AG, or VW, and Toyota Motor Corp. command a much higher share of the total passenger vehicle market relative to their EV share of sales, accounting for 9.5%, 13.6% and 11.6% of global passenger vehicle sales but only 3.7%, 3.4% and 2.4% of global passenger EV sales, respectively, in 2019. The three companies, however, have announced some of the clearest and most audacious targets for electrification over the next five years. In addition, the premium brand Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, or BMW, has also set a 2025 sales target. Should all four manufacturers achieve their 2025 targets, they will account for two-thirds of global passenger EV sales by 2025.

These four companies, together with premium brand Volvo, have also set a target EV share of total sales ranging from 40%-100% for 2030, significantly higher than the achieved 0.6%-5.8% in 2019.

Gaining market share in EV era

Electrification is a disruptor for the automotive industry as an EV contains fewer parts compared to an internal combustion engine, or ICE, vehicle while requiring new expertise in batteries focused on expanding a vehicle's driving range, reducing cost and maintaining safety. EVs have also brought new players such as Tesla and NIO Ltd. into the industry.

A review of automakers' electrification strategies highlights common themes focused on increasing their competitiveness in the EV market amid the shift away from ICEs. These companies are seeking to broaden their EV portfolio, offer mass-market models at a competitive price and lower overall EV costs.

Broader EV portfolios: Automakers are broadening their EV portfolio to cover more vehicle segments across vehicle sizes and power choices, i.e., BEVs, PHEVs and fuel cell electric vehicles, or FCEVs.

In China, manufacturers such as SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. are introducing more PHEV variants to the BEV-dominated market. Non-Chinese automakers, such as BMW and Toyota, are introducing BEVs to their PHEV-dominant offerings, while companies including Daimler AG, Hyundai and Toyota all believe in the role of FCEVs in the mobility transition, together with other non-ICE technologies.

Beyond EV technologies, leaders in ICE manufacturing are continuing to launch electric variants of their popular models. Nissan commented that doing so is a faster route to market compared to developing entirely new EV models. This year, BMW is launching the BEV variant of its top-selling X3 model, which has only been available as ICE and PHEV. By 2030, VW hopes to offer at least one BEV or hybrid version of its entire portfolio, and Hyundai vows to have electrified most new models in key markets. In contrast, automakers in China remain active in developing new EV models; examples include Great Wall Motors and BAIC-BJEV.

Mass-market models and lower price tags: Following Tesla's focus on the mass-market Model 3, VW is launching the ID.3 in Europe, starting under €30,000. Renault is also hoping to introduce an affordable EV in Europe, with one of the options being to bring the cost-effective City K-ZE currently sold in China to the region.

Lower-cost production and standardized EV platform: Many automakers are also building a common EV platform to use standardized components and suppliers to lower manufacturing costs. Examples include Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform, VW's Modular Electric Drive ToolKit and SAIC Motor's platform. VW and SAIC are open to other makers using their platform, thus spreading fixed costs over an even larger number of units and further lowering procurement costs through bulk discounts.

For leaders in ICE, the switch to electrification is costly. German automakers are first to bear the brunt, due to tightened European Union passenger vehicle CO2 regulations coming into effect this year and the need to reinvent their image, which is still being affected by "Dieselgate."

The shift away from predominantly ICE models is expected to significantly affect European automakers' workforce. Daimler is planning to cut more than 10,000 jobs worldwide by 2022, Audi will cut 9,500 jobs in Germany by 2025, while BMW has an ongoing cost-saving program, all to offset investment in EVs. A recent estimate suggests over 400,000 jobs in Germany could be affected by 2030 due to the EV switch. The table at the end of the article summarizes each automaker's position on model offerings, sales target and technical focus.

China's EV market in 2019, 2020

The A00 car segment has been a key component of China's BEV market due to subsidy support and being relatively easier to manufacture than bigger cars. A00 refers to mini compact vehicles with engine capacity of less than 1 liter and a wheelbase between 2.0 and 2.2 meters. Between January and October 2019, the A00 segment accounted for 19.5% of total BEV sales, with three of the 10 most widely sold BEV models during this period: Great Wall Motor's Ora R1, Jianghuai's iEV6E and the Chery eQ1. The share of the A00 segment has fallen from previous levels and could decline further as broader EV choices are brought into the Chinese market at even lower costs.

In January, China's Ministry of Industrial Information announced there will be no significant reductions in EV subsidies as of July this year in an effort to mitigate further negative impacts on sales performance. It is not clear, however, how the announcement will translate into policies, as these subsidies could be considered an example of unfair industry subsidies pertinent to U.S.-China negotiations on a phase-two trade settlement.

2020 marks the start of the EV decade. EVs will become the dominant drive train with offerings across all car segments during this period as many predict BEV to reach ICE cost parity on an unsubsidized basis around the early to mid-2020s. Automakers are making considerable efforts to gain share in this fast-growing market, and while leaders in ICEs face significant challenges for the electrification transition, they also have some of the clearest and most ambitious plans.

Mitzi Sumangil contributed to this article.