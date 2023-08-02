Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter August 2019

The August 2019 S&P Global Market Intelligence Asia-Pacific Markets Newsletter is now available for your viewing. This complimentary report provides timely insights and data on the Equity, CDS, Fixed Income, M&A, IPO, Private Equity and Venture Capital Investment markets.
INSIDE THE APRIL ISSUE:
- Greater China, Australia, Japan Q2 2019 M&A Summary
- Major Chinese Banks Score High in Efficiency Among Asia-Pacific Lenders
- High Can Iron Ore Prices Go?
- 21 Markets Worldwide have Commercial 5G Services
- Credit Risk Trends For Asia
- M&A Activity By Country, Sector
- Initial Public Offerings
- Private Equity Investments & Buyouts
- Venture Capital Investments
- APAC Monthly Snapshots: What To Watch On Trade
- Credit Ratings Actions
- Market Attributes: Index Dashboard
