5 Key Credit Risk Factors to Consider When Assessing Alternative Exposures
5 Key Credit Risk Factors to Consider When Assessing Alternative Exposures

In our recent webinar, 5 Key Credit Risk Factors to Consider When Assessing Alternative Exposures, we focused on non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and investment holding companies (IHCs). This article provides a summary of the webinar, describing the S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) analytical frameworks for assessing credit risk in these three areas, providing a checklist to help support consistent analyses, and concluding with a section on frequently asked questions.

It should be noted that NBFI scores and Stand-Alone Credit Profile (SACP) scores1 mentioned in this article are S&P Global Ratings Scores and Factors, which are different than the credit scores produced by Market Intelligence.2 The S&P Global Ratings scores are inputs used to calculate a credit rating, whereas a credit score is the final assessment of creditworthiness.

1 SACPs refer to S&P Global Ratings' opinion of an issue's or issuer's creditworthiness, in the absence of extraordinary intervention from its parent or affiliate or related government, and are but one component of a rating.
2 S&P Global Ratings does not contribute to or participate in the creation of credit scores generated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lowercase nomenclature is used to differentiate S&P Global Market Intelligence scores from the credit ratings issued by S&P Global Ratings.

