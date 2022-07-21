2022 payments industry outlook

Introduction
The payments industry was alive with activity in 2021. Reflecting on the past year, some of the significant trends we tracked included:
* Massive funding rounds. Payments companies raised more than 40 funding rounds of $100 million or greater in 2021, according to S&P Capital IQ Pro.
* Significant M&A activity. Buyers spent over $45 billion on payments targets globally across more than 150 transactions, according to 451 Research's M&A Knowledgebase and S&P Capital IQ Pro.
* A surge of public debuts. It was a record year for public exits of payments companies, with IPOs and direct listings that included Marqeta Inc., Affirm Holdings Inc., DLocal Ltd., Paysafe Ltd., Toast Inc., Nuvei Corp., Paymentus Holdings Inc., Flywire Corp., BTRS Holdings Inc., Wise PLC, One97 Communications Ltd. and Remitly Global Inc.
Another busy year is upon us, with continuing transformation underway in the payments market and an array of strategic opportunities coming into focus. Below, we discuss five high-impact trends we expect to unfold in 2022.
Evolution is apparent across practically every pocket of the payments industry. Disruptive forces like cryptocurrencies and buy now, pay later, or BNPL, are now mainstream topics in payments, and in 2022 all eyes are on the incumbents as they formulate their responses to these trends. We are also closely watching how the industry is adapting to the evolution of the distribution model in payment processing. Software-as-a-service, or SaaS, platforms continue to play a more direct role in payments, and this will have profound implications on how and where processors secure transaction volume in the years ahead. As merchants digest key learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic, another trend we're following in 2022 is payments modernization efforts. Business executives have more pressure than ever to drive growth, and we expect they will play a more influential and direct role in driving payments optimization strategies forward within their organizations. As these opportunities come into focus, they're creating the basis for further competitive differentiation, M&A and startup activity in the New Year.
The broader investment theme we are observing is a shift away from interim improvements and toward more strategic, long-term payment-modernization efforts. For multinational merchants, those with more than 50% of sales occurring online and those generating more than $500 million in annual sales, "quality of tech platform" ranks as the No. 1 attribute they seek when selecting a payment processing partner. Perhaps to the disappointment of large, highly scaled incumbent processors, cost ranks outside of the top three for merchants sharing these attributes. Modern application programming interfaces, unified platforms, built-in optimizations, and advanced analytics and reporting are several examples of the tech-centric capabilities that more sophisticated payments teams are increasingly demanding.
Merchants must approach investments in payment technology with the same level of scrutiny and rigor as any other large enterprise IT investment. Seeking out clear return on investment and mapping processor capabilities back to well-defined business outcomes is a sound starting point to ensure payments transition from commodity to competitive advantage. To succeed in 2022, payment processors should be able to tell a compelling story around how they can help merchants enhance their customer experience, drive growth and create operational efficiencies — something we call "the payments trifecta."
The payments industry began to get serious about cryptocurrency in 2021. Throughout the year, we saw M&A activity — including PayPal Holdings Inc. acquiring Curv Inc. and Nuvei acquiring SimplexCC Ltd. — as well as new partnerships, cryptocurrency feature launches, significant funding rounds and dedicated cryptocurrency teams built out within incumbents. A meaningful trend is taking hold, and payments companies do not want to be left in the dark.
In 2022, we anticipate cryptocurrency will be an unmistakable theme across the payments industry. We expect to see payments companies with venture arms injecting more capital into the cryptocurrency ecosystem and incumbents padding their head count with cryptocurrency talent. Any payments company that has not begun to take this market seriously by the end of the year is likely to be at a significant disadvantage.
Several areas in the market where we envision activity in the year ahead include:
Merchant acceptance.
Financial apps.
Cards.
Stablecoins and central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs.
SaaS platform payments opportunity heats up
The on-ramps into the payments industry are multiplying and shifting. Large SaaS platforms such as Shopify Inc. and MINDBODY Inc. have evolved into operating systems for their customers and are now leveraging their trusted positions as beachheads into financial services. They are starting by embedding payment processing into their software to accomplish three key business objectives: enhance the user experience, increase customer stickiness and capture a new revenue stream. Some are beginning to take this another step further by offering merchants adjacent financial products like loans and payment cards — a trend we expect will pick up momentum in 2022.
SaaS platforms have already become a meaningful small-business payment acquisition channel. According to a fourth-quarter 2021 custom 451 Research survey of global payments decision-makers, more than one in 10 merchants are now using an integrated payment processing service from one of their primary software vendors. We expect this figure to grow significantly in coming years, especially considering the past 12-14 months alone have seen payment launches from SaaS heavyweights salesforce.com inc., Adobe Inc. and HubSpot Inc. Payment processors will need to get serious about enabling SaaS platforms for payments in 2022 if they wish to secure and expand future transaction volumes.
Few will dispute that Stripe Inc. has been at the forefront of this trend in recent years, offering SaaS platforms the option of a flexible, hybrid deployment model and a suite of banking-as-a-service capabilities to boot. Legacy processors also participate in this trend, but most still lack a streamlined means of enabling SaaS platforms for payments and ultimately off-load significant operational responsibilities onto them. The complexity of enablement and operation via legacy processors has opened the door to startups that aim to abstract some of the operational and resource burden, such as Finix Payments Inc., Payrix Solutions LLC and Infinicept Inc. We would not be surprised to see a legacy processor acquire one of these payment facilitator enablement startups to bolster its position in this market segment.
C-suite looks to payments as final frontier for growth
Executives are up against mounting pressures to drive top-of-funnel growth and increase customer lifetime value. They have looked across their organizations for optimization opportunities and are running out of places to target. One area that has historically been overlooked is payments. We are seeing evidence in our research that payments are now coming into focus, and in 2022, we expect senior business leaders' emphasis on payments optimization to become more pervasive.
One proof point of executives placing a stronger emphasis on payments comes from our Voice of the Enterprise: Customer Experience & Commerce, Merchant Study 2021, in which 72% of C-suite respondents stated that modernizing payments infrastructure — such as adding new payment gateway/processing capabilities — will have a highly transformative impact on their business over the next three years. This outpaced the nonexecutive respondent average of 58%. Anecdotally, we have seen more decisions around payments strategy and partnerships move into the boardroom, and we are seeing a greater variety of executives serve as champions for various payments technologies. Chief marketing officers, for instance, are increasingly looking at BNPL as a customer acquisition tool. The emerging chief customer officer role is exerting greater focus on fraud prevention, and chief digital officers are starting to get savvy in payment processing.
There are few functions within a business where several strategy and technology changes can drive a 10% revenue lift practically overnight. Payments is one of those areas. Tactics like local acquiring, transaction retry and routing logic, card account updater services, alternative payment method acceptance and machine-learning-driven fraud prevention capabilities enable the acceptance of more "good" transactions — meaning a reduction in false declines — while helping to promote more repeat business. The impact of these approaches is not trivial. We estimate U.S. shoppers abandoned $16.3 billion in purchases due to false declines and $20.1 billion due to limited payment options over the past 12 months. This year, we expect the C-suite to play a more influential role in reclaiming this money that has slipped between their proverbial couch cushions.
Banks go big on BNPL
We see a growing intersection between BNPL and banking, where BNPL is becoming part of a broader suite of financial services. BNPL providers such as Klarna Bank AB (publ) and Square are enhancing their value propositions by layering on banking services such as checking accounts and debit cards, putting pressure on traditional financial institutions. We anticipate that this trend will spark more direct participation in BNPL from a growing number and variety of financial institutions in 2022.
Banks taking advantage of the BNPL movement early on have primarily been working on the back end of financing installment loans, such as Cross River Bank financing Affirm, or targeting existing cardholders post-purchase, as with Citi Flex Pay and JPMorgan Chase's My Chase Plan. This is expected to change as more banks opt to defend their turf and develop their own BNPL financing strategies. For example, Barclays PLC announced in April that it plans to launch its own white-label BNPL financing option for merchants in partnership with Amount Inc. Citizens Financial Group Inc. has taken another approach by partnering with Jifiti.com Inc. to offer BNPL under the Citizens Pay brand at checkout. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has taken the M&A route, acquiring GreenSky Inc. for $2.2 billion in September.
Aside from defending their core business, we anticipate more banks will directly offer BNPL financing options in 2022 as a strategy for attracting younger, harder-to-reach demographics. Gen Z and millennials have embraced BNPL at greater rates than their Gen X and baby boomer counterparts. BNPL can serve as a low-cost customer acquisition tool for financial institutions, creating an inroad to cross-sell other products such as checking accounts and long-term loans to enhance and deepen the customer relationship.
This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.