With recent surge, YTD US leveraged loan returns edge into positive territory

The S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index gained 0.14% on April 4, lifting the year-to-date return for the segment to 0.19%. Just three weeks ago, on March 15, U.S. loans were down 2% for the year as geopolitical risk gripped asset classes worldwide and cast a pall of uncertainty over the financial landscape. Since hitting that low point, however, secondary loan prices have rebounded strongly — the index gained 2.25% between March 16 and April 4.

The riskiest names continue to underperform this year. Both single-B and double-B sub-indices are now in the black in 2022, while triple-Cs remain in the red, down 0.86% as of April 4. Single-B names have a small edge over their higher-rated counterparts, at 0.33% to 0.13%, based on total return. However, this relative outperformance stems from higher coupons on these loans. Based on market-value return, which tracks the rise and fall in secondary bid price, double-B loans are leading year-to-date, down 0.68%, with single-Bs down 0.78%.

With loan prices rebounding in the secondary, the new-issue market has become more accommodating to borrowers, as evidenced by the direction of price-flexes. In the first two weeks of March, LCD tracked nine transactions widening spreads in favor of lenders during syndication, and no transactions making borrower-friendly changes. In contrast, in the last two weeks of March, eight transactions flexed higher while three deals flexed lower.

Of course, the loan asset class is supported by very strong investor demand, which declined in the first quarter from the record-smashing pace of 2021, but remained at historical highs. LCD tracked $52.2 billion of measurable demand in the first quarter, defined as retail fund flows and CLO issuance. This was below all four quarters in 2021, ranging from $53.6 billion to $67.6 billion, but above any quarterly reading in any other year on record.