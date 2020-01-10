 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/wells-fargo-s-scharf-unseats-jamie-dimon-as-highest-paid-us-bank-ceo-in-2019-59801398 content
Wells Fargo's Scharf unseats Jamie Dimon as highest-paid US bank CEO in 2019

Charles Scharf, Wells Fargo & Co.'s CEO since Oct. 21, 2019, became the industry's highest-paid CEO last year, bringing in $36.4 million in total compensation. Jamie Dimon, CEO of the largest U.S. bank by assets, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and the highest-paid CEO in 2018, 2017 and 2016, raked in $31.6 million in 2019.

Daryl Byrd , the former CEO of Lafayette, La.-based IBERIABANK Corp., received $10.1 million in compensation in 2019, nearly double his 2018 compensation, making him the ninth-highest paid CEO in the industry. On July 1, IBERIABANK merged with First Horizon National Corp., and Byrd is now First Horizon's executive chairman of the board.

William Demchak, CEO of PNC Financial Services Group Inc., made $15.3 million in 2019, the fifth-largest compensation package in the industry and the largest for any bank between $50 billion and $500 billion in assets. Over half of his compensation consisted of stock awards.

At $7.4 million in compensation, Pasadena, Calif.-based East West Bancorp Inc.'s Dominic Ng was the second-highest paid CEO among banks between $10 billion and $50 billion in assets after IBERIABANK's Daryl Byrd.

Fair Lawn, N.J.-based Columbia Financial Inc. (MHC)'s CEO, Thomas Kemly, led banks between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets with $8.8 million in total compensation. Columbia converted to a mutual holding company structure and began publicly trading in April 2018.

Jericho, N.Y.-based Esquire Financial Holdings Inc.'s Andrew Sagliocca was the highest-paid CEO for banks and thrifts with less than $1 billion in assets with $1.9 million in total compensation.

