US insurance companies with highest price-to-estimated 2021 EPS ratios

Publicly traded U.S. property and casualty insurance companies had a median price-to-estimated 2021 earnings multiple of 12.4x as of Nov. 30, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. looks to be the most richly valued P&C company trading on a major U.S. exchange, with a price-to-2021 earnings multiple of 64.6x as of the end of November.

Based on sell-side estimates, Kinsale Capital's normalized EPS will climb year over year to $3.72 in 2021 from $2.79 in 2020. However, the projected 33.5% change in Kinsale Capital's EPS estimate pales in comparison to that of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The Bermuda-based company could see its normalized EPS jump by almost 1,200% to $2.94 at year end 2021 from an expected 23 cents for 2020.

As of Nov. 30, median estimated 2021 earnings for life insurers are expected to grow more than 15% from 2020 levels. Also as of that date, the median one-year total return on life insurance stocks was a negative 6.8%.

At month's end, Globe Life Inc. was the most richly valued life insurance company based on its price-to-2021 earnings multiple of 12.3x.

Lincoln National Corp. is expected to register the highest percentage year-over-year increase in EPS among U.S. life companies at 108.4%.