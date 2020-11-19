 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/high-yield-issuance-blasts-past-prior-years-to-set-new-annual-record-60667481 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

US high-yield issuance blasts past prior years to set new record

M&A Among Credit Providers to Accelerate Due to Pandemic, Dealmaker Says

Street Talk Episode 68 - As many investors zig away from bank stocks, 2 vets in the space zag toward them

ESG, Energy Companies, And Downside Protection For Investors

This is How High-Yield Managers Are Addressing ESG


US high-yield issuance blasts past prior years to set new record

U.S. high-yield issuance reached $345.6 billion for 2020 through Oct. 7, marking a new annual record for the asset class, according to LCD. The figure topples 2012's $344.8 billion from its long-standing position in the top slot. Year-to-date volume is currently outpacing 2019's full-year sum of $272.6 billion by 21%.

SNL Image

Helping to cement 2020's new print sum in the top slot were blockbuster volumes observed May-August, with each month setting record-high amounts for those respective calendar-month periods, after the Federal Reserve in March and April rolled out liquidity facilities to support the corporate-bond marketplace. (September volume, at $47.1 billion, was just shy of the September record of $47.7 billion, in 2013. April's total was the third highest for that calendar-month period.)

Demand for the high-yield paper gained momentum at breakneck paces following a near-blackout month of issuance in March, spurred by heightened coronavirus-induced volatility. In turn, credit strategists have begun revising estimates for full-year volumes to $400 billion on the high end, from earlier projections of $185 billion-$275 billion.

The Fed's indefinite policy accommodation and tightening risk premiums have enticed companies to tap the market in droves to lengthen their debt-maturity profiles at historically attractive costs. For reference, year-to-date, the average new-issue yield was 6.12% through Oct. 7, shedding 25 basis points from the 6.60% average for 2019 and setting 2020 on track to set a new record-low for borrowing costs as well. In September, the average yield at issuance was 5.29%, down about a full percentage point versus the average for all of May.

Refinancing activity has ramped up in tandem. September wrapped with 82.7% of the month's volume earmarked repay existing debt, a noticeable spike from April's slim 29% for refi-driven bond prints, when companies opted instead to focus on shoring up liquidity to stay afloat amidst coronavirus uncertainty and lockdown orders.

SNL Image