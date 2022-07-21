US high-yield funds return to red with $652M weekly exit

U.S. high-yield retail funds resumed negative flows in the week ended July 13, with Lipper reporting $652 million exiting the space as a mounting stack of recession indicators bolstered the likelihood of the Fed favoring a hefty rate hike at the end of the month.

The latest outflow comes on the heels of an ETF-driven, $889 million inflow last week and is modest compared to the double-digit outflows reported over the preceding three weeks. The four-week rolling average was trimmed to negative $995 million, from negative $2.26 billion through the previous week.

Having last week attracted $1.48 billion in their first positive read in four weeks, U.S. high-yield ETFs witnessed a meager $69 million of outflows as $583 million exited mutual funds. For the year to date, net flows are negative $18.3 billion for mutual funds (on top of $13.9 billion of outflows last year) and negative $16.1 billion for ETFs (versus a light inflow of $841 million last year).

The slim change over the latest week belied volatile market conditions as a blistering CPI print pushed the Treasury curve to inversion levels not seen since November 2000, and as bond spread levels widened. The latter move brought out buyers even as players began pricing in an historic 100 bps rate hike at the end of the month, but volume was light and focused almost entirely on better-quality bonds.

Assets at the weekly reporters to Lipper ticked higher for only the second time in five weeks, as a net positive change due to market conditions (positive $2.1 billion for the week) offset the level of fund outflows. The value of the assets increased to roughly $221 billion at July 13, from $219 billion on July 6. The asset pool was valued at $282.4 billion at the final reading of 2021.

The change due to market conditions is negative $31.5 billion for the year through July 13, versus positive $11.7 billion for the comparable year-to-date period last year, and positive $14.3 billion for all of 2021.

For reference, the average bid price for LCD's 15-bond sample of liquid high-yield issues slipped 30 bps over the latest week, to 86.28% of par, after that average bid on July 7 marked a four-week high while remaining below the levels of 91.65 on June 2, 96.53 on March 31, and 103.92 on Dec. 30, 2021.