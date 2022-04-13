US high-yield funds post $1.24B inflow on ETF gains, snapping Q1 outflow streak

U.S. high-yield retail funds posted inflows of $1.24 billion for the week to March 30, snapping an 11-week string of outflows, according to Lipper.

With the latest inflow—one of only two so far this year—the net outflow for 2022 moderated to negative $22.3 billion through March 30, which compares with a $13.03 billion outflow in 2021, and a $38.3 billion inflow in 2020. Outflows totaled $2.7 billion over the week to March 23, capping an uninterrupted run of redemptions since Jan. 6, totaling a cumulative $24.2 billion of outflows over that span.

The late-quarter inflow also trimmed the rolling four-week average to an outflow of $1.18 billion, from negative $1.61 billion through the previous week, and peak 2022 outflows of negative $3.09 billion over the four weeks to Feb. 16.

Notably, however, mutual funds recorded outflows for a 12th consecutive week. The $146 million outflow from mutual funds was offset by a $1.39 billion inflow into U.S. high-yield exchange-traded funds, or the highest weekly influx since inflows of $1.74 billion for the week to Dec. 22 last year. For the year to date, net outflows now total $9.5 billion from mutual funds and $12.8 billion from ETFs.

After touching a low since July 2020 on March 23, assets at the weekly reporters to Lipper ticked $3 billion higher week over week to $253.4 billion at March 30, $65.6 billion of which is at ETFs, or 26%. The final weekly report of 2021 revealed $282.4 billion of fund assets, 29% of which was at ETFs.

The markets were supportive of those assets for a second straight week to close out a punishing first quarter for valuations. The change in valuation for that asset pool due to market conditions was positive $1.78 billion for the week to March 30, on top of a positive $1.08 billion reading over the previous week. There were just three positive readings for all of Q1, and the net change due to market conditions was negative $11.3 billion for the first 13 weeks of 2022. Market conditions favored fund assets to the tune of positive $14.3 billion in 2021.

The average bid for LCD's 15-bond sample of flow-name high-yield bonds advanced week-over-week for just the second time this year through Thursday. For reference, the price for the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index bounced up to 97.26 at the March 30 close, from 96.74 a week earlier, and versus the 2022 nadir at 95.89 on March 15. The index yield to worst declined to 5.94%, from 6.11% a week earlier and versus a 2022 peak at 6.40% on March 15. However, the yield remains above the 5.57% level on Feb. 28, and the 4.22% reading at the start of this year.

The option-adjusted spread for the broad S&P index narrowed to T+323 at March 30, versus T+357 a week earlier at T+400 on March 15, the latter level marking a high since November 2020. That level stood at T+299 at the start of this year.